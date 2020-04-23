10 Year old Elijah Howley shaves his head to Raise Vital Funds for Animal Magic Wildlife Displays

While most kids are missing there friends and families and some are maybe missing school but enjoying a little free time nonetheless, this ten-year-old Youghal Boy had decided to be a little more proactive with his spare time.

Animal lover Elijah Howley decided to shave his long glossy blond hair in order to raise vital funds for one of his favourite charities.

Elijah’s sister Bronwen Howley tells the East cork Journal “Elijah has always had long hair, so cutting it let alone shaving it was a pretty big deal for him, he is a big animal lover, and knows Animal Magic Wildlife Displays have taken in a lot of animals lately and do amazing work, so he decided he wanted to help, he came up with the idea of shaving his head.

And if this isn’t amazing enough, Elijah has also donated all of his long shaved hair to a Cancer charity to have wigs made!

With a Goal of a thousand euro in mind, This incredible young man had raised over seven hundred euro so far and would be delighted to hit his thousand euro goal.

Donations can be made directly to Animal magics Paypal account: rosie@animalmagic.ie using “Elijah Hair” in the subject bar. Well done to Elijah