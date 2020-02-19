Breaking News for the Irish Wedding Industry – The winners of the highly coveted weddingsonline awards 2020 were announced at a gala dinner celebration at the incredible Knightsbrook Hotel, Trim Co Meath.

The weddingsonline Awards are the Industry standard and the Oscars of the Irish wedding industry.

“The weddingsonline Awards recognise the professionalism, dedication, exceptional service and all-round excellence of wedding venues and suppliers made more special in that it comes on the 20th anniversary of weddingsonline,” says Jonathan Bryans Commercial Director, weddingsonline.

“The awards present a rigorous examination of wedding suppliers and venues and we are thankful to our independent team of judges for their dedication and hard work. We trust that it will be the springboard to more success for all”

A huge thank you to our judges Deirdre McGlone, Sara Kennedy, Mark Richardson and Terry Lewis for all their effort and insight during the judging process.

Photographer of the Year 2020

Laura and Benny Photography

“To be recognised as Photographer of the Year for such a prestigious award is both an honour and humbling. To win the award is amazing but the reaction from couples past and future, suppliers and even followers who we did not know of, has been overwhelming. The appreciation for our work in photograph and in person is beyond words, the emotions are running deep. We would like to thank everyone who has contacted us and everyone who has supported us.” Laura and Benny

Website: https://lauraandbennyphotography.com/

Instagram: @lauraandbennyphotograph

Laura and Benny’s WeddingsOnline profile is https://www.weddingsonline.ie/suppliers/laura-and-benny-photography where you can get a taste of their Photography, business approach and over 100 reviews.