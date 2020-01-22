REPRO FREE. 17/01/2020. 30th Annual Breakthrough Cancer Research Valentine's Black Tie Ball, sponsored by Johnson and Perrott, on Saturday 15th February 2020 at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island, Cork Pictured launching the 30th Annual Breakthrough Cancer Research Valentines Black Tie Ball, are Jonathan Healy, Broadcaster and Pamela Kiely, Johnson & Perrott Motor Group, at the Cancer Research Laboratory, Western Gateway Building, Western Road, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

REPRO FREE. 17/01/2020. 30th Annual Breakthrough Cancer Research Valentine's Black Tie Ball, sponsored by Johnson and Perrott, on Saturday 15th February 2020 at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island, Cork Pictured launching the 30th Annual Breakthrough Cancer Research Valentines Black Tie Ball, are Jonathan Healy, Broadcaster and Pamela Kiely, Johnson & Perrott Motor Group, at the Cancer Research Laboratory, Western Gateway Building, Western Road, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

REPRO FREE. 17/01/2020. 30th Annual Breakthrough Cancer Research Valentine's Black Tie Ball, sponsored by Johnson and Perrott, on Saturday 15th February 2020 at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island, Cork Pictured launching the 30th Annual Breakthrough Cancer Research Valentines Black Tie Ball, are Jonathan Healy, Broadcaster and Pamela Kiely, Johnson & Perrott Motor Group, at the Cancer Research Laboratory, Western Gateway Building, Western Road, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

REPRO FREE. 17/01/2020. 30th Annual Breakthrough Cancer Research Valentine's Black Tie Ball, sponsored by Johnson and Perrott, on Saturday 15th February 2020 at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island, Cork Pictured launching the 30th Annual Breakthrough Cancer Research Valentines Black Tie Ball, are Jonathan Healy, Broadcaster and Pamela Kiely, Johnson & Perrott Motor Group, at the Cancer Research Laboratory, Western Gateway Building, Western Road, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

REPRO FREE. 17/01/2020. 30th Annual Breakthrough Cancer Research Valentine's Black Tie Ball, sponsored by Johnson and Perrott, on Saturday 15th February 2020 at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island, Cork Pictured Bursting Out of their Lab Coats, launching the 30th Annual Breakthrough Cancer Research Valentines Black Tie Ball, are Jonathan Healy, Broadcaster and Pamela Kiely, Johnson & Perrott Motor Group, at the Cancer Research Laboratory, Western Gateway Building, Western Road, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

REPRO FREE. 17/01/2020. 30th Annual Breakthrough Cancer Research Valentine's Black Tie Ball, sponsored by Johnson and Perrott, on Saturday 15th February 2020 at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island, Cork Pictured launching the 30th Annual Breakthrough Cancer Research Valentines Black Tie Ball, in the Tissue Culture Room, are Jonathan Healy, Broadcaster and Pamela Kiely, Johnson & Perrott Motor Group, while Rob Hayes, continues his Oesophageal Cancer research, at the Cancer Research Laboratory, Western Gateway Building, Western Road, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

REPRO FREE. 17/01/2020. 30th Annual Breakthrough Cancer Research Valentine's Black Tie Ball, sponsored by Johnson and Perrott, on Saturday 15th February 2020 at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island, Cork Pictured launching the 30th Annual Breakthrough Cancer Research Valentines Black Tie Ball, in the Tissue Culture Room, are Jonathan Healy, Broadcaster and Pamela Kiely, Johnson & Perrott Motor Group, while Rob Hayes, continues his Oesophageal Cancer research, at the Cancer Research Laboratory, Western Gateway Building, Western Road, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan