30th Annual Breakthrough Cancer Research Valentine's Black Tie Ball,
sponsored by Johnson and Perrott, on Saturday 15th February 2020, at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island.
REPRO FREE.
17/01/2020.
Pictured launching the 30th Annual Breakthrough Cancer Research Valentines Black Tie Ball, are Jonathan Healy, Broadcaster and Pamela Kiely, Johnson & Perrott Motor Group, at the Cancer Research Laboratory, Western Gateway Building, Western Road, Cork.
Picture: Jim Coughlan REPRO FREE.
Pictured Bursting Out of their Lab Coats, launching the 30th Annual Breakthrough Cancer Research Valentines Black Tie Ball, are Jonathan Healy, Broadcaster and Pamela Kiely, Johnson & Perrott Motor Group, at the Cancer Research Laboratory, Western Gateway Building, Western Road, Cork.
Picture: Jim Coughlan REPRO FREE.
Pictured launching the 30th Annual Breakthrough Cancer Research Valentines Black Tie Ball, in the Tissue Culture Room, are Jonathan Healy, Broadcaster and Pamela Kiely, Johnson & Perrott Motor Group, while Rob Hayes, continues his Oesophageal Cancer research, at the Cancer Research Laboratory, Western Gateway Building, Western Road, Cork.
Picture: Jim Coughlan REPRO FREE.
