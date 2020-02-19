‘A Piece of Cake’ Raises €3,000 at Youghal’s Bunscoil Mhuire

By Denise Fitzgerald

On Friday last, Valentine’s Day, the Annual Bunscoil Mhuire Cake Sale was held and the students celebrated by enjoying ‘Love(ly) homemade buns, pastries, gateaux, tarts and cakes in their school hall.  Mostly home baked by families and teachers, the cakes were arranged on several trestle tables making a long ‘Cakewalk’ as parents, grandparents, friends and neighbours were spoilt for choice and found it very difficult to decide what they wanted.

Teachers were kept busy ensuring that everyone was served, and eventually got around to sitting down and enjoying the many varied calorie filled, tempting confectionery.

The event was once again hugely successful and, in fact, one could say that it was just ‘A Piece of Cake’!

