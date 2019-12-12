A STARRY STARRY NIGHT AT THIS YEARS MARYMOUNT BALL

The Marymount Hospice Ball, the highlight of Cork's social calendar each year, had guests dancing the night away for a very worthy cause last night at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Little Island.
This is the 13th year of the Marymount Ball and to date, the event has raised €1.2million towards funding and maintaining the ongoing work the hospice provides in palliative and respite care to the sick and elderly.
Year on year the ball is a sell out success, with no end in sight for the support and momentum behind this worthy charity event. The event gets bigger and better each year, and most importantly, so too does the generation of funds.
Martin Kelleher, Chairperson of the ball committee, highlights the fact that it requires €3m each year to maintain the hospice services: "There are so many families who will recall how Marymount and it nursing team helped them care for their loved ones. That is what drives us as a committee to ensure we raise funds to maintain this support and continues to drive the huge attendance levels each year by people who want to show their support and do their bit to help such a worthy cause"
The ball which is the first major Christmas event in Cork, continues to attract strong sponsorship form Cork companies Musgraves, Keanes Jewellers, Heinken, Morgan McKinley, DAF , Mallow Road Motors and Media sponsors the Irish Examiner.
Geraldine and Seamus Fox from Carragaline
Dan and Ann Byrne from Model Farm Road
linda kiely from Cork with Dan and Ann Byrne from Model Farm Road
Diarmuid and Joanne Nolan from Cork
Sean and Sarah McCloskey from Marymount Hospice
Staff from OtterBox Cork
Martina McCarthy and Maritess McCarthy from Cork
Mary and John Buckley from Ballintemple
Kerrie Lucey and Fergus McCormack from Rochestown
Ann and Declan Burke from Carrignavar
Mallow Motors staff
John and Evelyn Bryne from Rochestown winners of a New Citroën C3 from Mallow Road Motors in the Marymount Ball Raffle
John and Evelyn Bryne from Rochestown winners of a New Citroën C3 from Mallow Road Motors in the Marymount Ball Raffle
Stephen Ferriter and Pio Cafferkey Mallow Road Motors with John and Evelyn Bryne from Rochestown winners of a New Citroën C3 from Mallow Road Motors in the Marymount Ball Raffle
The Marymount Ball Committee with Stephen Ferriter and Pio Cafferkey Mallow Road Motorsand John and Evelyn Bryne from Rochestown winners of a New Citroën C3 from Mallow Road Motors in the Marymount Ball Raffle
Trish McSweeney and Gerard Keane Jnr from Keanes Jewellers
Ronnie Keane, Eilen Keane and Trish McSweeney from Keanes Jewellers
Ronan Hill and Mary O'Brien from Morgan McKinley
