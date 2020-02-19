Aghada Seal The Win During Injury Time Against Midleton

Aghada 2-10Midleton 1-07

AS Championship football got its second match of the year on Thursday night in Rostellan it was Aghada and Midleton that threw in for the East Cork U21 AFC in cold conditions.

It was clear to see that there was a huge gulf between the sides in the first half from the throw in as Aghada dominated especially on the right wing with Jamie Hanlon playing some excellent football putting over two early frees.

Midleton got a score back on the eighth minute through Paul Conaughton, but Hanlon responded immediately through Hanlon. Aghada tagged on two points to Midleton’s one point before Hanlon struck again on the 17th minute with a well worked goal giving Aghada a five point lead.

Donnagh Rice and Alan Hogan added two quick fire points for Aghada on the 26th minute and as the sides exchanged a further point each to leave Aghada in complete command at the short whistle leading by seven points.

If the first half was straight forward the second half was the opposite with so much happening including both sides getting second half substitutes Darragh McCarthy of Midleton and Dylan Buckley of Aghada sent off by Referee Arthur Murphy and Aghada’s star man Jamie Hanlon was ‘Black Carded’ on the 50th minute.

Midleton trailing by seven points at half time began to eat into that Aghada lead with two early unanswered points from Darragh McCarthy, Connaughton and a goal from Eoin Moloney made it a two point game.

Hanlon pointed, but back came Midleton through Connaughton again and were unlucky not to get level with five minutes to go.

It was in injury time that Aghada sealed the win with a strange goal from MJ Safford and a point from Hanlon on his return to play.

Scorers for Aghada: J Hanlon 1-6 (3f) MJ Stafford 1-0, M Ahern 0-2, D Rice and A Hogan 0-1 each.

Midleton: E Moloney 1-0, P Connaughton 0-3, S O’Sullivan, D McCarthy, T O’Connell and C Gunning 0-1 each.

AGHADA: D Byrne; S Keane, J Norris, G Stafford; S Byrne, D Phelan, K O’Shea; C Gallagher, D Rice; M Ahern, C Moloney, V Ronan; F Coady, A Horgan, J Hanlon.

Subs: D Collins for C Gallagher (10) M McCarthy for V Ronan (ht) D Buckley for K O’Shea (33) C Rooney for C Moloney (46) MJ Stafford for M Ahern (50)

MIDLETON: A Power; C O’Brien, D Scanlon, D O’Sullivan; M Daly, E Mitchell, N Corcoran; T O’Connell, E Moloney; P Connaughton, S O’Sullivan, C Gunning; H Wall, C Rowley, T O’Sullivan.

Subs: L Hennessy for D O’Sullivan (25) D McCarthy for H Wall (37)

Referee: Arthur Murphy (Killeagh)