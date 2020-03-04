Aghada–Whitegate Community Rally To Help One Of Their Own

Kelly McGann and Tommy Ryan Mary O'Brien and Martha Cronin George and Mary O'Brien with Gerard Hallissey along with Tracey and Paual O'Brien Helen Bransfield with Jacqui Murphy and Eileen O'Driscoll Theresa and Micheal O'Keeffe Mary Therasa Costelloe with her uncle George O'Brien Lynda Corigliano with Mary Theresa Costello Mary Ryan with Ciara O'Brien and Aisling Flynn Tom and Suzanne Broderick Carmel O'donoghue with suzanne Broderick and Ethna Bohna Eileen O'Shea with Johanna Walsh Mary Theresa Costelloe with her neighbours from Guileen

The communities of Aghada, Whitegate and Guileen have come together to help one of their own rebuild their dream home following a tragic accident.

Mary Theresa Costello’s life was forever changed after her husband, Larry, lost his life tragically in a farm accident near Whitegate in early January.

Larry, aged in his 60s, was well known in the community, and his passing left locals shocked and saddened.

Prior to the tragedy, the couple had moved into a mobile home on their land in Guileen, as they gutted their nineteenth century cottage to bring it up to date.

Since her husband’s death Mary Theresa has lived in the temporary accommodation without heating and electricity.

Last Friday, 28 February, family, friends and local businesses rallied around to give the widow a fresh start by holding a Coffee Morning and Bake Sale in Aghada Community hall.

Lynda Coriglian, one of the organising committee, said “Word went out that this needed to be done, and everybody is volunteering and very generous”

“Our main priority is the heating and electricity to get her up and running, and then we’ll go on and start the house” she said.

Further fundraisers will be held in the coming weeks for Mary Theresa Costello.