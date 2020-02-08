Photos Business Expo At Midleton Park Hotel Attracts Dozens Of Vendors By Rory O'Toole February 8, 2020 0 66 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Lynn Thomas (The Friendly Framer)John Shanahan (Irish Guide Dogs) and Bernadette TobinMartina Barrett and Adrianna Hegarty)Donal McCarthyKeith McCarty (Irwins)Tomasz and Marta JablonskiChristina O'Sullivan and Ciara Hennessy (Lion Heart Gateway)Sean Ahern, Sean Creedon, John Nolan and Jack Barrett (CJS Woodcraft, Carrigtwohill Community College)Liz and Denis Hyland with Muriel O'SullivanMarissa TobinAdvertisement