Camera Lights and Action as First Cut! Youth Film Festival 2020 is Launched in Youghal

The school students of Youghal were well represented at the Official Launch of First Cut! Youghal Film 2020 which was hosted in the Regal Cinema on Tuesday morning last. The event was open to all who wished to pop in, and was a wonderful morning which commenced with teas, coffees and refreshments served to all on arrival. The business sector, clubs and local community were all represented for the opening of the tenth annual event which showcases new films by young filmmakers.

First Cut! Youth Film Festival gives students, schools and youth groups the opportunity, in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, to not only present programmes but it also offers a range of talks, workshops and advice given by professionals. They also get to meet those involved in the film industry and learn from them.

Many of the students, boys and girls, told The East Cork Journal that they were passionate about films and film making, and delighted to get the opportunity to get firsthand information, advice and tips from the experts.

The 2020 First Cut! Youth Film Festival will be held locally in both the Regal Cinema and Mall Arts Centre Youghal over a four day period, from March 11th to 14th, and will showcase new films by young filmmakers. All Events are FREE and everyone is very welcome to come along.

First Cut! Youth Film Festival receives core funding from the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon and Cork County Council Arts Office, and is supported by Cork ETB, Cork Film Centre, Youghal Credit Union and Local Business.