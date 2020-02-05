Photos Castlemartyr Hotel Host Annual Wedding Fair By Rory O'Toole February 5, 2020 0 32 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Gillian Rea (Simply Suits) with Grace PenneyBer Moynihan, Mary and Ciara O'SullivanRobert and Isabelle Moylan with Ruth and Ingrid (Ruth Floral Decor)Eleanor Curtin, Stephanie Rainey and Gary KeaneDiane O'Brien and Jessie SommersUna O'Mahony (Indulgence Ice Cream) with John O'Connor (The Mouth from the South)Phil and Ann ThompsonSheenagh Morley and Elizabeth CottColin Hickey, Carys Ann Evans and Lotte Laura ColombineDara from Paper Cut YourElla and Alice Leguilloux with Joanne Ahern (Leahys Open Farm)Advertisement