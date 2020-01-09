Cllr Liam Quiade Calls For Investigation Into The High Cost Of Midleton Motor Fuel

East Cork Municipality Councillors have asked the Competition Authority to investigate the high cost of motor fuel in Midleton.

The Cllrs say the cost of diesel has been unusually high for a number of years, despite the town’s proximity to the country’s only Refinery.

The move comes following the tabling of a Motion by Liam Quaide, Green Party, questioning why prices at the pump are so much higher than in other places.

The Cork East General Election candidate told the Borough on Monday that, while the ultimate goal is to have an economy that is not reliant on fossil fuels, “as things stand many people are still, for economic and infrastructural reasons, reliant on fossil fuels for daily travel.”

He said the Government must radically develop public transport, cycling and walking infrastructure, make electric cars affordable, and provide adequate charging infrastructure.

Hitting out at the high levels at the pumps he said “fuel prices are a significant cost of living for many hard-pressed commuters and we should show solidarity with our constituents in expressing concern about this to the Competition Authority.”

Mr Quaide said in recent time there has been less of a price difference in petrol between Midleton garages, and garages in surrounding areas.

However diesel prices, in particular, appear to remain higher than in other areas, which warranted a “systematic analysis.”

According to the latest figures released by AA Road Watch the national average for diesel is €1.31.4 cent per litre, with petrol €1.41.7 cent.

In Midleton on Tuesday 7 January 2020 petrol was €1.46.4 per litre at the pump while diesel was €136.4.

Sinn Fein Cllr Danielle Twomey, who backed Cllr Quaide’s Motion, said “it’s absolutely ridiculous that petrol and diesel prices in Midleton are more expensive than places in Dublin City Centre.”

Both Fine Gael Cllrs Susan McCarthy and Michael Hegarty agreed with Cllr Twomey stating “it’s been like that for some time.”

Fianna Fail Cllr James O’Connor questioned if there was any legal impediment in the Cllrs requesting a price review, and Council Executive said there was not.