Cloyne Community Council Set Out Their Stall For 2020

An East Cork village is seeking the assistance of Cork County Council to enhance the cultural, social and economic benefits of their community.

Tommy Hartnett, Chairman of Cloyne Community Council, told the East Cork Municipality that in order to meet the goals of their Village Enhancement Plan they need help with parking, footpaths, lighting and increased public transport.

Mr Hartnett said the closure of the only Postal service in the village last year has dealt the area a severe blow, with the public now having to travel to Midleton or Shanagarry to access a Post Office.

“This is very difficult for people with no cars, given that the transport infrastructure is poor or non-existent. There is no bus for people between 11:00am and 5:30pm.”

“There is also no timetable for the bus service in the village for those reliant on public transport.”

Fianna Fail Cllr James O’Connor suggested to the Community Council that a letter be sent to the Chairman of the Dáil Eireann Transport Committee outlining their issues.

He said “from Bus Eireann’s point of view, Public Service Obligation routes like Cloyne are not financially viable in their mind, so there will need to be a big political push that’s far beyond what Councillors can maintain.”

The Chairman of the Community Council also told the January Sitting of the Borough that there is no uniformity in the lighting in the village, and pathways are being repaired in sections rather than in one go.

“Different streetlights have various bulbs so you have different shades of light in different areas, and quite beside each other as well” commented the Community Council Chairman.

Fine Gael Cllr Susan McCarthy said Council will look at prioritising the footpaths under their 2020 Footpath Programme. She said that regarding the different lighting, the Local Authority is currently upgrading all their lighting to LED. The scheme is expected to commence later this year.

Mr Hartnett said parking in Cloyne is also an issue, particularly at St Colman’s National School where residents living in estates close to the school are having problems exiting estates at drop off and collection times.

He said the Community Council is keen to see parking on one side of Church Street only, as traffic could be backed up to Cloyne Cross creating a dangerous situation for traffic heading to Ballycotton.

Raw sewage which discharges from drains near the National School was also a chief concern for the Cloyne District Council.

Mr Hartnett said the issue is particularly bad in times of heavy rain, with children having to avoid stepping in the excrement on their way to school.

On one occasion last year, he said, the school playground was flooded with waste, heightening the health and safety concerns of the community.

Sinn Fein Cllr Danielle Twomey said “Irish Water have promised that they will regularly investigate the area to ensure the blockage does not reoccur.”

Road markings and a mishmash of road signs at Cloyne Cross was also raised.

The Community Council Chair said that “at the Cross there are signs of various colours, sizes and some at strange angles or falling down.”

The Area Engineers are expected to have a full report at next month’s meets.