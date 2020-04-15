Cobh residents deserve better on planning – Sherlock & Rasmussen

Cork East TD Seán Sherlock and Cobh Councillor Cathal Rasmussen have expressed deep reservations on the confidence in the planning process, for residents in Cobh, after a decision was apparently leaked to industry bodies ahead of the formal decision notification.

Said Deputy Sherlock:

“An Bord Pleanala need to clarify their processes as a matter of urgency. Was there a breach of those processes when and there is clear proof that the Construction Industry Federation would appear, on the face of it, to have had a ‘heads up’.

“Nobody is against housing but good planning has to ensure that any large scale projects are not given any go-ahead until the proper infrastructure is put in place to assist existing home dwellers and the wider population Cobh.”

That view was echoed by Cllr Rasmussen who said no infrastructure was provided in the plans and residents have not had sight of any conditions.

Said Cllr Rasmussen

“There is one road into Cobh and one road out. We are already at breaking point in terms of traffic levels on the Fota Road and an extra glut of houses with no infrastructure to support the cars that would accompany that is madness. People want housing but they want properly managed infrastructure around it and the experience to date of Cobh residents with housing is a lack of foresight. There are real concerns if this decision has been communicated to the industry before the people and answers are needed.”