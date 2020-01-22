Cork County Business of the Year Award Date Announced

The date for the overall Cork County Business of the Year Award has been set for Friday 7th February, with a special Awards lunch taking place at Vertigo, on the 17th floor of Cork County Hall.

The Award is the final stage of the East Cork Business & Tourism Awards where Castlemartyr Resort were named Overall East Cork Business of the Year at a Gala Awards night at the Garryvoe Hotel in November. Castlemartyr Resort will now go up against the equivalent winners in North and West Cork, namely Health & Safety Publications Ltd in North Cork and Keohane Seafoods in West Cork for the title of Cork County Business of the Year.

The Awards lunch will take place Friday 7th February in Vertigo, on the 17th floor of Cork County Hall. Sports commentator and TV presenter Marty Morrissey has been confirmed as host and MC for the event.

The Cork County Business & Tourism Awards are an initiative designed to celebrate and recognise excellence in business and tourism and were created by Cork County Council in association with AIB and the East Cork Journal, The Southern Star and The Corkman. Launched in June 2019 in East, West and North Cork, the Awards spanned 11 categories including Best New Business, Best Customer Service, Most Innovative/Unique Business and Best Tourism Experience. There was also an Award for Young Business Person of the Year, for those aged 18-30.

New Business and Best Customer Service were joint top category in East Cork, reflecting the entrepreneurial spirit which exists in the region, whilst Most Innovative/Unique Business was most hotly contested in West Cork and Best Small to Medium Enterprise the most popular for North Cork.

In total Cork County Council received 324 entries from 240 different business and tourism organisations across the 3 regions, with a third originating from East Cork. From this a shortlist of 29 East Cork finalists were chosen, each of whom attended a ‘pitch night’ at AIB Midleton in October, where they had the opportunity to sell themselves and their businesses/organisations to the judges face to face, via a 3-minute pitch. From this the 10 category winners were chosen, along with the overall winner with these announced at the Garryvoe Hotel at a Gala Awards night at the end of November.

The special Awards ceremony and lunch on 7th February is an invite only event courtesy of Cork County Council, with leading figures from business, politics and tourism in attendance.

Louise Wilson, Editor of the East Cork Journal said ‘The East Cork Business & Tourism Awards really highlighted the number of hugely successful businesses and tourism organisations operating here in East Cork and Castlemartyr Resort were very worthy overall winners. We wish them every success in representing East Cork and potentially being crowned Overall Cork County Business of the Year.’

For further information and a full list of winners in each of the 3 regions visit www.corkcountybusinessandtourismawards.ie.