Cork Get Noses In Front During First Half Before Pulling Away

Littlewoods Camogie Championship Round 1

Cork 1-18 Waterford 0-12

A first-half goal from Saoirse McCarthy proved a crucial score as Cork got their noses in front in the first half before pulling away to a 1-18 to 0-12 triumph over Waterford in the opening Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 tie played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as the curtain raiser to the Cork v Tipperary hurling match.

McCarthy, who won All-Ireland Minor and Intermediate medals in 2018 and was player of the match in the latter decider, struck early on when the sides were level on 0-2 apiece. Orla Cronin for Cork and Waterford ace Beth Carton kept the scoreboard ticking over, while the returning Ashling Thompson was also on the mark for the Rebels.

That opening goal helped give Paudie Murray's crew a 1-10 to 0-8 interval lead and they imposed their superiority in the second half with Waterford only scoring four points.

Waterford's new manager Fintan O'Brien and coach, former hurling legend Dan Shanahan, had to plan without the considerable Gailltír contingent preparing for the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Final and saw their gallant players gradually give way as the second half elapsed. Chloe Sigerson, Lauren Homan and Orla Cronin were among the home team's second-half scorers, and Cronin finished with a personal tally of nine points in an ultimately comfortable triumph for the rebels in this league opener.

Cork Scorers: Orla Cronin 0-9, Saoirse McCarthy, 1-1, Clíona Healy 0-2, Ashling Thompson 0-2, Linda Collins 0-2, Lauren Homan 0-1, Amy O'Connor 0-1, Chloe Sigerson 0-1

Waterford Scorers: Beth Carton 0-10, Ashling Power 0-1, Niamh Rockett 0-1