Cork Likely To Feld Strong Side Against Limerick On Sunday 23rd

Allianz Hurling League Round 4 in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 2.00pm

Cork will welcome Limerick to Leeside this Sunday for round 4 of the Allianz Hurling League. Sunday’s opponents will also be the first side that Cork meets in this year’s round robin Munster championship on May 10th so Kieran Kingston is likely to field a strong side this time out.

Last Sunday Cork came away from Mullingar with all three points from the win over Westmeath and the rebels are now level with Limerick and Waterford although they do have a game more played. Limerick had made six changes for the visit of Waterford which was postponed, so John Kiely is likely to go with that selected side this time round as Limerick are unbeaten to date.

Cork on the other hand rested a number of key players for the trip to Westmeath with Shane Kingston, Robbie O’ Flynn and Mark Coleman who all helped UCC to Fitzgibbon Cup victory, likely to return to the starting fifteen. Another of the UCC contingent Darragh Fitzgibbon is carrying an injury so will be rested while Conor Lehane also went off with an injury in Mullingar. Anthony Nash who has sat out the last two games is also likely to return to the side while Robert Downey could displace Eoin Cadogan at full back with Colm Spillane and perhaps Niall O’Leary filling the corner-back positions.

Bill Cooper began at centre-back the last day but will probably revert to midfield with Tim O’ Mahony flanked by Mark Coleman and Chris O’Leary as Damien Calahane will miss out due to his red card in Mullingar. Luke Meade could start at midfield with Aidan Walsh reverting to the half forward line along with Seamie Harnedy and Robbie O’ Flynn. Shane Kingston, Patrick Horgan and either Declan Dalton or Jack O’Connor might get the final place in the starting 15 as Cork will look to keep their winning run going.

Cork Footballers will travel to Tipperary on Saturday night to take on the home side in their 4th game in Division 3. Cork should continue their unbeaten run, although Tipperary in recent seasons has caused Cork plenty of problems. However, Ronan McCarthy’s side look capable of continuing their winning run and are set to record their 4th straight win.