Council Build Treasure Chest To Develop New Midleton Park

The East Cork Municipality have voted to retain €22,450 towards the future development of Towns Park Midleton and the Baby Walk.

Under the Plan, the land shaped by industrial decline would be transformed into a new green beating heart for Midleton, boasting a network of new paths and picnic areas with play nodes for natural, creative play within the parkland area.

The monies being put towards the new Park are the proceeds of six unclaimed grants which were allocated through a number of Authority schemes.

Executive Clerical Officer, Joe McCarthy, said the reason for the surplus was because in some cases the planning permission was not finalised, or permission or consent from a third party had not yet been obtained for the projects.

In 2018 the Local Authority also set aside €13,000 towards the development of the new amenity.

Concept Plans for the development of Towns Park, a green haven over 14 acres, were developed in 2017 and are expected to go out for public consultation shortly.

The Plan would create a visual connection between Midleton Lodge Grounds and the Jameson Distillery.

The Blue Print also provides for the implementation of a Woodland Management Plan, and better access to the Dungourney River.

The ambitious ideas include lawn terraces with low maintenance wildflower meadows and seating areas, along with the creation of a new Bridge to facilitate looped walks between existing woodland and parkland.

Under the new concept design, Distillery walk cafés and restaurants would be incorporated into the new park by creating raised and paved tables for slowing traffic, increasing the pedestrian realm, removal of the heritage wall and allowing for outdoor tables and chairs, while establishing a strong visual connection with the park.

It is expected that the project will be done on a phased basis, as funding is sourced.

