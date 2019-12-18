‘Crafty’ Youghal Students Raise Funds for Local St Vincent de Paul

It was a complete sell out! The myriad of Christmas Crafts made by the students of Pobalscoil na Trionóide and sold at their Annual Craft Fair, went out the door like the proverbial “hot cakes”. Business was very brisk as the people of Youghal and surrounding areas arrived early to avail of the beautiful, hand crafted gifts which included such items as Snowmen, Cribs, bunches of Holly intricately arranged and tied into arrangements, Candles, delicate ornaments with Christmas themes, Sleighs, several Santas, bags of Kindling for warm fires, and many Sleighs being pulled by strong Reindeers. All this and more were quickly purchased and it was then time for the teas, coffees and the enormous selection of home baked goodies which, it seems, were all baked by the girls!

With music and song played on the guitar and concertina by students Aoifa and Érin, the entire event was a huge success.

Teachers Anne Fitzgerald and Crona McCarthy TY Co-Ordinator told The East Cork Journal that they were amazed at the extent of talents of the students, and very proud of their commitment and efforts. They sincerely thanked all the parents and friends, neighbours and families who came along in support, and are delighted that the monies raised will be donated to the local Youghal Charity, St Vincent de Paul, for those who really need it.

Well done to all involved, and a special thanks to Jack Flanagan for the Holly!