Crowds Gather for the Edward Bransfield Memorial Plaque Unveiling

Maureen Whelan and Eliesa Gallo (Direct Descendant of Edward Bransfield)

Maureen Whelan and Eliesa Gallo (Direct Descendant of Edward Bransfield)

Maureen Whelan and Eliesa Gallo (Direct Descendant of Edward Bransfield)

Mathew Thompson who sculpted the incredible commemorative piece

Mathew Thompson who sculpted the incredible commemorative piece

Mathew Thompson who sculpted the incredible commemorative piece

Members of the Bransfield Family

Members of the Bransfield Family

Members of the Bransfield Family

Jim Wilson Chairperson of the Remembering Edward Bransfield Committee

Jim Wilson Chairperson of the Remembering Edward Bransfield Committee

Jim Wilson Chairperson of the Remembering Edward Bransfield Committee

V. Admiral Mark Mellett receiving a plaque from the Remembering Edward Bransfield Committee

V. Admiral Mark Mellett receiving a plaque from the Remembering Edward Bransfield Committee

V. Admiral Mark Mellett receiving a plaque from the Remembering Edward Bransfield Committee

Members of the Cobh O.N.E

Members of the Cobh O.N.E

Members of the Cobh O.N.E