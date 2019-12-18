Dancing in the Rain for Diabetes Ireland

The rain poured out of the skies as the young dancers from The Walsh School of Dancing Youghal put their dancing shoes on and danced to help raise funds for worthy causes. For a total of three hours, shoppers were highly entertained as the young children aged between 5 and 12 years (many of whom are only in their second year) danced their hearts out, with much applause and appreciation from the many shoppers who stopped in their tracks to enjoy and encourage the young performers.

The talented dancers performed such dances as The Military Two Step, Gaye Gordon’s, The Slosh, Waltz of the Bells and – to heat them up a little better in the miserable weather - they jived and ducked! The dances were all performed to the wonderful festive tunes of Jingle Bells, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Silent Night and many more.

Well done to the pupils of Kyle NS who performed for the first hour, helping to raise funds for their schools. They were terrific.

Pupils from the Walsh School of Dancing then danced like professionals for the following two hours, raising funds for Diabetes Ireland.

The level of talent displayed by these young children and their obvious enjoyment and love of dancing – despite the weather and their young age – was amazing to watch. Congratulations to all the performers on the day.

Huge thanks are extended to the Management and Staff of Tesco Youghal for their ongoing support at all times. Special thanks to all who contributed so generously, and especially to all those who stood for long times just to enjoy and clap the young children on as they danced in the rain for good causes