CMK 01012020 REPRO FREE NO FEE Cathal MacSwiney Brugha gsradson of Terence MacSwiney stands with his bust. Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton and Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan announcing the Decade of Centenaries programme for 2020, including a major commemorative programme in remembrance of the significant events that occurred in Cork City and Cork County in 1920. The announcement took place at the Council Chamber, Cork City Hall. Also in attendance were Cllr John Sheehan, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Susan McCarthy, Deputy Mayor of County Cork and Dr Martin Mansergh – Deputy Chair of the Expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemorations. Many thanks, Aoife Further Information Aoife Ní Drisceoil| Communications Section | Corporate Affairs & International Relations | Cork City Council ': +353 21 492 4481 | 8:http://www.corkcity.ie

CMK 01012020 REPRO FREE NO FEE Cathal MacSwiney Brugha gsradson of Terence MacSwiney stands with his bust. Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton and Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan announcing the Decade of Centenaries programme for 2020, including a major commemorative programme in remembrance of the significant events that occurred in Cork City and Cork County in 1920. The announcement took place at the Council Chamber, Cork City Hall. Also in attendance were Cllr John Sheehan, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Susan McCarthy, Deputy Mayor of County Cork and Dr Martin Mansergh – Deputy Chair of the Expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemorations. Many thanks, Aoife Further Information Aoife Ní Drisceoil| Communications Section | Corporate Affairs & International Relations | Cork City Council ': +353 21 492 4481 | 8:http://www.corkcity.ie

CMK 01012020 REPRO FREE NO FEE Cathal MacSwiney Brugha gsradson of Terence MacSwiney stands with his bust. Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton and Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan announcing the Decade of Centenaries programme for 2020, including a major commemorative programme in remembrance of the significant events that occurred in Cork City and Cork County in 1920. The announcement took place at the Council Chamber, Cork City Hall. Also in attendance were Cllr John Sheehan, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Susan McCarthy, Deputy Mayor of County Cork and Dr Martin Mansergh – Deputy Chair of the Expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemorations. Many thanks, Aoife Further Information Aoife Ní Drisceoil| Communications Section | Corporate Affairs & International Relations | Cork City Council ': +353 21 492 4481 | 8:http://www.corkcity.ie

CMK 01012020 REPRO FREE NO FEE Cathal MacSwiney Brugha gsradson of Terence MacSwiney stands with his bust. Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton and Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan announcing the Decade of Centenaries programme for 2020, including a major commemorative programme in remembrance of the significant events that occurred in Cork City and Cork County in 1920. The announcement took place at the Council Chamber, Cork City Hall. Also in attendance were Cllr John Sheehan, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Susan McCarthy, Deputy Mayor of County Cork and Dr Martin Mansergh – Deputy Chair of the Expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemorations. Many thanks, Aoife Further Information Aoife Ní Drisceoil| Communications Section | Corporate Affairs & International Relations | Cork City Council ': +353 21 492 4481 | 8:http://www.corkcity.ie

CMK 01012020 REPRO FREE NO FEE Cathal MacSwiney Brugha gsradson of Terence MacSwineyspeaking with Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton and Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan. Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton and Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan announcing the Decade of Centenaries programme for 2020, including a major commemorative programme in remembrance of the significant events that occurred in Cork City and Cork County in 1920. The announcement took place at the Council Chamber, Cork City Hall. Also in attendance were Cllr John Sheehan, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Susan McCarthy, Deputy Mayor of County Cork and Dr Martin Mansergh – Deputy Chair of the Expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemorations. Many thanks, Aoife Further Information Aoife Ní Drisceoil| Communications Section | Corporate Affairs & International Relations | Cork City Council ': +353 21 492 4481 | 8:http://www.corkcity.ie

CMK 01012020 REPRO FREE NO FEE Cathal MacSwiney Brugha gsradson of Terence MacSwineyspeaking with Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton and Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan. Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton and Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan announcing the Decade of Centenaries programme for 2020, including a major commemorative programme in remembrance of the significant events that occurred in Cork City and Cork County in 1920. The announcement took place at the Council Chamber, Cork City Hall. Also in attendance were Cllr John Sheehan, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Susan McCarthy, Deputy Mayor of County Cork and Dr Martin Mansergh – Deputy Chair of the Expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemorations. Many thanks, Aoife Further Information Aoife Ní Drisceoil| Communications Section | Corporate Affairs & International Relations | Cork City Council ': +353 21 492 4481 | 8:http://www.corkcity.ie

CMK 01012020 REPRO FREE NO FEE Cathal MacSwiney Brugha gsradson of Terence MacSwiney stands with his bust. Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton and Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan announcing the Decade of Centenaries programme for 2020, including a major commemorative programme in remembrance of the significant events that occurred in Cork City and Cork County in 1920. The announcement took place at the Council Chamber, Cork City Hall. Also in attendance were Cllr John Sheehan, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Susan McCarthy, Deputy Mayor of County Cork and Dr Martin Mansergh – Deputy Chair of the Expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemorations. Many thanks, Aoife Further Information Aoife Ní Drisceoil| Communications Section | Corporate Affairs & International Relations | Cork City Council ': +353 21 492 4481 | 8:http://www.corkcity.ie

CMK 01012020 REPRO FREE NO FEE Cathal MacSwiney Brugha gsradson of Terence MacSwiney stands with his bust. Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton and Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan announcing the Decade of Centenaries programme for 2020, including a major commemorative programme in remembrance of the significant events that occurred in Cork City and Cork County in 1920. The announcement took place at the Council Chamber, Cork City Hall. Also in attendance were Cllr John Sheehan, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Susan McCarthy, Deputy Mayor of County Cork and Dr Martin Mansergh – Deputy Chair of the Expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemorations. Many thanks, Aoife Further Information Aoife Ní Drisceoil| Communications Section | Corporate Affairs & International Relations | Cork City Council ': +353 21 492 4481 | 8:http://www.corkcity.ie