East Cork Environmental Group Win Major Award

Ballynamona Clean Coasts are the An Taisce Ocean Heroes of the Year 2019 with their leader, Proinsias Ó Tuama, also picking up an Award.

The group, who were crowned Cork County Council Group of the Year in August, collected their latest accolade in Dublin in recent days.

The Clean Coasts Ocean Hero Awards recognise the invaluable work done by over 24,000 Clean Coasts volunteers to protect Ireland’s beautiful coastline

Projects including the cleaning of Ballynamona Beach near Ballycotton helped see off 1,000 other groups and landed the East Cork Team Group of the Year, with Proinsias O’Tuama receiving the Individual of the year Award.

Mr Ó Tuama, who leads a team of almost 250 which includes almost 100 Transition Year students from St Colman’s Community College, regularly clean over 40kms of East Cork Coastline.

They are the biggest and most active Clean Coast Group in the country, and weekly attend to the equivalent of 1.5% of the Irish Coastline.

Mr O’Tuama, a Secondary School teacher, said the group is continually shocked to see the type of litter that washes up on our shores.

The Ocean Hero Awards are about celebrating these Coastal custodians, while inspiring others to join the movement for litter free seas.1

