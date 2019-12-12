East Cork Marymount/ARC House Lunch

East Cork Marymount/ARC House celebrated its 12th Lunch at Fota Island Resort. Just under 300 attended the delicious Lunch to celebrate the beginning of the festive season with friends, to remember absent friends, to acknowledge the support provided by ARC House to Cork city, county and beyond, to acknowledge the wonderful care and support given by the Marymount homecare team and the Hospice itself. It was a glamorous noisy event raising money to be divided equally between the two well loved and respected Cork charities. Dr. Fiona Kiely spoke on behalf on Marymount University Hospital & Hospice. Aileen O Neill, CEO Arc House described and showed photos of their wonderful new home, Sarsfield House, Wilton. The guest speaker was local celebrity Nora Twomey, Cartoon Saloon. Four times Oscar nominated studio for “The Secret of Kells”, “Song of the Sea”, “The Breadwinner”, “Late Afternoon”. It was wonderful to welcome Nora back to her home town. Nora spoke of her life journey and her story resonated with the mothers, grandmothers, with everyone in attendance. The pop-up shops provided a great opportunity to do some Christmas shopping-Fab Fillies, Jewellery by Lucia, Consulcraft & jewellery, Young Living - Essential Oils, Queen B Athletics. The wonderful Elizabeth Arden Team, Debenhams Patrick’s St., were on hand offering oxygen blast facials. Thanks to everyone who supported and attended the Lunch. Save the date, Fri 4th Dec. 2020.

