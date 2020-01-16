East Cork Sports Awards At Spratts Bar

Leo Spratt, Orla Lannin, Susan Murphy and Catriona O'Farrell
Paul Driscoll and Sean and Ann O'Farrell
Catriona O'Farrell and Son Kyle(Taekwondo Award Winner)
Niall Barrett, Leo Spratt, Catriona and Robert O'Farrell and Son and Taekwondo Award Winner Kyle
U15 Hurling Premier 2 and League Championship Winners; Zak Duggan, Le Spratt, Thomas Hogan and Conor McCarthy
Leo Spratt and Kieran Baverstock (Carrigtwohill Vintage Club)
Carrigtwohill Vintage Club
U15 Hurling Premier 2 and League Championship Winners
Niall Barrett, Hurling Legend Seanie O'Farrell (Hall of Fame Winner) and Leo Spratt
Leo Spratt awarding Seanie O'Farrell and his nephew Kyle Kidney with their awards
Leo Spratt awarding Seanie O'Farrell and his nephew Kyle Kidney with their awards
Seanie O'Farrell Hall of Fame winner and his family
Leo Spratt, Marie O'Donovan (Kettlebell Champion 2018) presenting Michelle Nolan (Husband Brian Nolan collecting on her behalf) with the Overall Award for 2019, Michelle Nolan came 3rd in the Ladies Category at the Kerry Way Ultra Marathon, completing the gruelling 200km in 34hrs:23mins:33secs.
Juliana and Veronika Kovaliova (Represented Ireland at teh World Championships)