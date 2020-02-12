Fáilte Ireland reveals new Ad campaign that will benefit tourism industry in Cork

Fáilte Ireland has revealed its brand-new marketing campaign to businesses in the Cork tourist industry at a meeting in the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island this week.

The National Tourism Development Authority is launching its new domestic holiday campaign to the public from mid-February on TV, radio and Out of Home advertising, but the Cork tourism businesses were invited to attend an early sneak preview. The industry representatives were also given insights and tools on how to leverage the campaign for the benefit of their business and the local region.

Called ‘Keep Discovering’ the €6million Fáilte Ireland investment in the campaign development and execution aims to grow the domestic tourism market by reminding people of all there is to discover across the country.

Alison Levins, Head of Marketing Communications at Fáilte Ireland, commented:

“Keep Discovering’ is the largest and most intensive marketing campaign to date by Fáilte Ireland and is focused on growing the market by influencing our habitual holiday behaviour. We are creatures of comfort, with 4 out of 5 of us returning to the same location. At the heart of this campaign we will be encouraging people who might think they know Ireland, to take a closer look, and to show them all the hidden gems and experiences they have yet to discover.

In recognition of the economic importance of home holidays, Fáilte Ireland will be investing €6 million into this exciting campaign that will benefit tourism nationally alongside individual tourism businesses, regional development and job creation.”

Free Pic No Repro Fee 12 02 2020 , Jamie Cuthbert, Alex O’Donovan and Sharon Conroy Cork County Council ,Fáilte Ireland reveals new Ad campaign that will benefit the tourism industry in Cork , Fáilte Ireland revealed its brand-new marketing campaign ‘Keep Discovering’ to businesses in the Cork tourist industry at a meeting in the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island this week. Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228 More Info contact More Catherine WhelanCatherine.Whelan@failteireland.ie 087 6449572 01 88471811 Free Pic No Repro Fee 12 02 2020 , Bryan Murphy Fota House, Finola Twomey Fota Collection, Raymond Kelleher Trigon Hotels and Deirdre Cole Failte Ireland ,Fáilte Ireland reveals new Ad campaign that will benefit the tourism industry in Cork , Fáilte Ireland revealed its brand-new marketing campaign ‘Keep Discovering’ to businesses in the Cork tourist industry at a meeting in the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island this week. Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228 More Info contact More Catherine WhelanCatherine.Whelan@failteireland.ie 087 6449572 01 88471811 Free Pic No Repro Fee 12 02 2020 , Shane Clarke Nano Nagle Place , Jane D'Arcy Fáilte Ireland , Elmarie McCarthy Cork City Council and Jack Walsh Cobh Heritage Centre ,Fáilte Ireland reveals new Ad campaign that will benefit the tourism industry in Cork , Fáilte Ireland revealed its brand-new marketing campaign ‘Keep Discovering’ to businesses in the Cork tourist industry at a meeting in the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island this week. Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228 More Info contact More Catherine WhelanCatherine.Whelan@failteireland.ie 087 6449572 01 88471811 Free Pic No Repro Fee 12 02 2020 , Mark Golden Westlodge Hotel, Finbarr Cole Lusitania Museum, Marie Healy Failte Ireland and Adam Collins Clonakilty Distillery, Fáilte Ireland reveals new Ad campaign that will benefit the tourism industry in Cork , Fáilte Ireland revealed its brand-new marketing campaign ‘Keep Discovering’ to businesses in the Cork tourist industry at a meeting in the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island this week. Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228 More Info contact More Catherine WhelanCatherine.Whelan@failteireland.ie 087 6449572 01 88471811 Free Pic No Repro Fee 12 02 2020 , Phillippa Deane clonakilty black pudding Visiters Centre, Marie Healy Failte Ireland and Hal McElroy Trident Hotel ,Fáilte Ireland reveals new Ad campaign that will benefit the tourism industry in Cork , Fáilte Ireland revealed its brand-new marketing campaign ‘Keep Discovering’ to businesses in the Cork tourist industry at a meeting in the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island this week. Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228 More Info contact More Catherine WhelanCatherine.Whelan@failteireland.ie 087 6449572 01 88471811 Free Pic No Repro Fee 12 02 2020 , Roisin Flynn Imperial Hotel, Sonia Cribbin Fota Resorts and Finola Twomey Fota Collection ,Fáilte Ireland reveals new Ad campaign that will benefit the tourism industry in Cork , Fáilte Ireland revealed its brand-new marketing campaign ‘Keep Discovering’ to businesses in the Cork tourist industry at a meeting in the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island this week. Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228 More Info contact More Catherine WhelanCatherine.Whelan@failteireland.ie 087 6449572 01 88471811 Free Pic No Repro Fee 12 02 2020 , Janice McConnell Oriel House, Sandra Trigon Hotels, Tara Lyng Dwyers of Cork and Ciara Barry Oriel House ,Fáilte Ireland reveals new Ad campaign that will benefit the tourism industry in Cork , Fáilte Ireland revealed its brand-new marketing campaign ‘Keep Discovering’ to businesses in the Cork tourist industry at a meeting in the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island this week. Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228 More Info contact More Catherine WhelanCatherine.Whelan@failteireland.ie 087 6449572 01 88471811 Free Pic No Repro Fee 12 02 2020 , ,Fáilte Ireland reveals new Ad campaign that will benefit the tourism industry in Cork , Fáilte Ireland revealed its brand-new marketing campaign ‘Keep Discovering’ to businesses in the Cork tourist industry at a meeting in the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island this week. Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228 More Info contact More Catherine WhelanCatherine.Whelan@failteireland.ie 087 6449572 01 88471811 Free Pic No Repro Fee 12 02 2020 , Ger O'Mahony visit cork ,Fáilte Ireland reveals new Ad campaign that will benefit the tourism industry in Cork , Fáilte Ireland revealed its brand-new marketing campaign ‘Keep Discovering’ to businesses in the Cork tourist industry at a meeting in the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island this week. Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228 More Info contact More Catherine WhelanCatherine.Whelan@failteireland.ie 087 6449572 01 88471811 Free Pic No Repro Fee 12 02 2020 , Ger O'Mahony visit cork ,Fáilte Ireland reveals new Ad campaign that will benefit the tourism industry in Cork , Fáilte Ireland revealed its brand-new marketing campaign ‘Keep Discovering’ to businesses in the Cork tourist industry at a meeting in the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island this week. Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228 More Info contact More Catherine WhelanCatherine.Whelan@failteireland.ie 087 6449572 01 88471811 Free Pic No Repro Fee 12 02 2020 , Michael Brett Walter Raleigh hotel and Sonia Cribbin Fota Resorts ,Fáilte Ireland reveals new Ad campaign that will benefit the tourism industry in Cork , Fáilte Ireland revealed its brand-new marketing campaign ‘Keep Discovering’ to businesses in the Cork tourist industry at a meeting in the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Little Island this week. Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228 More Info contact More Catherine WhelanCatherine.Whelan@failteireland.ie 087 6449572 01 88471811