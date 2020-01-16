‘Footloose’ Is St Al’s Biggest Show In Years

St Aloysius College Carrigtwohill is about to put on one of its biggest productions in years.

More than 120 students will perform in two casts in the musical ‘Footloose’ from the 9 -13 February.

The show about a teen who challenge’s the town’s anti-dancing laws will run nightly from Monday – Thursday at 7:30pm, in the school auditorium.

The transition year pupils will also be running two shows on Sunday 13 February, one at 12:00 noon with second at 3:00pm.

Anne-Marie Scully director of the play and the schools drama teacher said it will be “one of the biggest” stage shows in the school’s history.

“It’s a massive undertaking for the students. They are essentially putting on a West End show and they are kids.”

The musical first staged in 1998 on Broadway is true to the plot and characters from the 1984 movie of the same name staring Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer and John Lithgow.

Choreographer for the production is Niamh Twomey with Musical Directors Ellen O’Keeffe and Lorena Gillard.

Tickets for the performance can be purchased from the school by calling 021-488-3341.