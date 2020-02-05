Virgin Media 1 Showcases Fota Wildlife Park In New Docu-Series

A new TV series, ‘Fota IntoThe Wild’ premiered on national TV last weekend (Sunday 2 February).

Shot over two years by Red Pepper Productions, the four episode docu-series explores bonds behind the scenes, in addition to the work of the Park helping conserve wildlife, both locally and internationally.

The animals and keepers at the East Cork Wildlife Park are the stars of the Virgin Media 1 show that airs every Sunday from 8:00pm for one hour.

Presenter, Andrea Hayes of Animal A&E fame, gives the viewer an up close look at the incredible work happening in the background at Fota.

Speaking with The East Cork Journal Andrea says “the show is all about conservation, education and the ecosystem.”

Located on 100 acres of an island in Cork Harbour, the Park supports a number of conservation programmes, and has successfully returned many endangered species back to their natural habitat.

Fota’s work to protect Ireland’s Natterjack Toad, the re-introduction of Bison to Europe, and the ongoing work of the site in Madagascar feature across all four shows.

The critically endangered Natterjack Toad, the Country’s solitary Amphibian, is found only in Wexford and Kerry.

Head Keeper, Willie Duffy, travels to the Maharees Tombolo in Kerry, where the effects of climate change are being felt through the erosion of the EU protected sand dunes, threatening the critically endangered species.

Fota Wildlife Park has been working with the National Parks and Wildlife service over a number of years to help increase the toad population.

Willie Duffy, along with keepers Leslie Bailey and John Mc Loughlin, take egg strings and tadpoles from the wild and rear them in Fota before releasing them back into their natural environment.

The East Cork zoo has also successfully reintroduced Bison, born at Fota, back into their natural habitat in Romania.

Classed as extinct at the turn of the last century, the few remaining animals were taken into zoos where breathing programmes, in the past few years, have helped to re-introduce the population to their natural setting.

The last wild Bison was shot in Poland in 1921, with the last European Wood Bison shot in the Northern Caucuses in 1927.

On the show, lead Ranger on hoof stock, Adrian Rafferty, travels back to Romania to get an update on the Fota Bison released there.

Adrian says through breeding programmes involving Fota and other zoos “1900 Bison are now roaming areas of Poland and, since 2003, over 100 have been reintroduced to Romania.”

The East Cork site also helps financially with a conservation project in Madagascar, to help save the extremely rare Pochard Duck.

The site has contributed €250,000 to help bring the species back from extinction, €100,000 of which came entirely from the park’s popular Duck Feeder.

Thought to be extinct in the late 1990s, specimens of the species were rediscovered at Lake Matsaborimena in Madagascar in 2006.

Last week Keeper, Eibhlin Foley, travelled to Madagascar to track down the critically endangered Black and White Ruffled Lemurs and seek an update on the plight of the Pochard Duck.

Almost half a million visitors went through the gates of Fota in 2019, 80,000 of which were Junior and Leaving Cert students who learned hands on about ecology, for the State exams.