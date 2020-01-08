“Game On” as Youghal Darts Club Host Marathon for Local Charities

Sixteen proactive members of Youghal Darts Club, including three lady members, organised their second Annual Marathon Darts Charity Match which again this year was hosted in JDs Bar, with the kind permission of Proprietors, Marian and Colin Doyle.

Commencing at 11am and continuing until 11pm the players moved in continuous queues behind their friends as they each threw non-stop darts for 12 hours for two very worthy local causes, Youghal RNLI and Youghal Cancer Support House.

Speaking with The East Cork Journal, Kevin Shanahan, Liz Griffin and Mags Horgan said the inaugural event held last year was very successful and the monies raised were donated to Marymount Hospice. “This year”, they said, “the funds will be going to local charities, Youghal RNLI and Youghal Cancer Support House, and we are so thankful for the wonderful co-operation and support which we have received from the local businesses”.

They went on to say that a monster raffle was followed by an Auction for signed dart shirts and a one-off Clock Tower shirt designed and kindly donated by Liam O’Brien of Deise Dart Designs. Other valuable items included a shirt signed by World Darts Master Champion, John O’Shea and boxing gloves signed and donated by boxer Gary Spike O’Sullivan. “A huge thank you”, they said, “to Colin and Marian Doyle for making their wonderful premises available for the entire day, and for the ongoing buffet served during the Marathon”.

The 12 hour event included nonstop music from singers and bands and they extended thanks to all, including Darragh Lee, Jordan Kenneally, Martin Prendergast, Vinnie Collins and friends, DJ Martin and the many more who entertained the large crowds throughout the day and night. A huge thanks also to Mick Holmes for marking the scores over the tournament, and special thanks to all who came along on the day and gave their support.