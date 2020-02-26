History Made in Youghal as Inaugural CD is Launched

An invitation from Youghal’s Ceolta Sí to the launch of their first ever Music CD entitled

“Oidhreacht Eochaille” resulted in a huge attendance of young and not so young at the Walter Raleigh Hotel on Saturday evening last, February 22nd. The event gave a wonderful opportunity for people to personally meet weith the musicians and composers involved, listen and enjoy the tunes they played, the dances they danced, and the good food served at the very sociable evening which, for some, went on late into the night.

Michéal de Buitléir told The East Cork Journal said how he was very proud of the young musicians and composers for their excellent CD and delighted with the large turnout, which shows that the Irish music and dance is still very much a large part of the lives of the people.

Well done to all for their excellent production of a superb CD which is a must have for anyone Irish and local, and which would make a wonderful Christmas Gift for family members abroad.