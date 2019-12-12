Huge crowds attend Tallow panto

Over 600 people have already seen ‘Robin Hood and His Merry Tallow Men’, after what was a cracking opening weekend in Tallow Community Centre. Both Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th were total sell outs as children and adults clapped and danced and laughed throughout this mad-cap, highly entertaining pantomime.

The full adult cast, made up of almost 30 local people are complemented by a super crew of teenagers and kids from Tallow, Knockanore, Ballyduff, Curraglass and Lismore.

There are plenty of chances to boo the baddies, to shout ‘he’s behind you’ in the forest, to cheer on Robin Hood and his good gang and you might even get the chance to high five the hero himself as he walks through the hall leading his men into battle.

Funny Friar Tuck (Liam Roche) and his brother Little John (Connor Goulding) will have you rolling in the aisles with laughter while the Fairy Queen of the Forest will transport you to a magical land where only happiness exists.

Watch the love story between Robin Hood and Maid Marian unfold while the evil Sheriff and his sidekicks Guy Gizzard and Mamma Mia May try to ruin the couple’s plans.

A show to suit young and old with brilliant musical numbers and dances to get your toes tapping.

All monies raised from the show will go to the Tallow Community Centre Development Fund for the continued upgrading of Tallow Community Centre.

There are just 6 performances left with tickets selling exceptionally quickly so be sure to get yours today. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Tickets €10 each from Tallow Enterprise Centre 058 56445 and Forde’s Spar, Tallow.

Saturday 14 at 8pm, Saturday 15 at 2pm, Thursday 19 at 8pm, Friday 20 at 8pm, Saturday 21 at 8pm and Sunday 22 at 2pm (sold out).