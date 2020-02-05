I DID IT!!

So, you might recall last week’s piece on detoxing from social media.

Needless to say, I was partially sceptical about doing a three day detox, buy boy was I surprised.

At 6pm on Friday evening, I deleted all social media apps from my phone including messenger apps from my phone and put it away for phone call use only.

Saturday morning: The norm for me on a Saturday morning is grabbing my phone from my bedside locker and scrolling through social media checking out all the latest gossip and drama.. However this wasn’t happening so I got up, got dressed, made coffee and breakfast and went for a walk with the dog, all before 10am, then mid-afternoon I went to the wonderful Molly for laser and had an incredibly relaxing day.

Without the scrolling and drama of social media, my husband and I enjoyed lovely conversation without the urge for social media.

Now, the realistic issue, I counted that day how many times I reached for my phone to check Facebook, 60 times! SIXTY times I went to reach for my phone to check Facebook in ONE DAY!

I genuinely couldn’t believe it! Then I realised that each of those times I would have picked it up, I would have spent at least five minutes scrolling at a time amounting to approximately five hours of screen time.

FIVE HOURS!!! Of my life wasted just nosing at everyone else’s lives.

Sunday Morning: Again, I woke up and reached for my phone, and it wasn’t there! Id actually forgotten to bring it to bed! This must have been the first time ever I’ve not had my phone beside me at night, and you know what, I genuinely had the worst night’s sleep ever!, I woke up tired and groggy and cranky , weird right? You’d think that you would have a great night sleep without it around but nope, not me!

I was however, clear thinking and drama free!

Pickup Count this day was 27 – 27 times 1.35 hours of potential waste…

Monday Morning: Groundhog day.. First thing I done? Got up out of bed! I didn’t reach for my phone, it was there but I didn’t even glance at it. I don’t know why, but I didn’t feel any urge to even look at it, and guess what? I again slept awful! So with or without my phone, I felt terrible.

Monday evening at 8pm, I re installed my social media apps.. , a few minutes later, I went to bed, I was exhausted from the lack of sleep from the previous two night’s lack of sleep. Now, call it what you want, but I had the BEST night’s sleep of my life that night, I woke up fresh, refreshed and exactly like a person should feel after a good restful sleep.

I don’t know why I couldn’t sleep, nor do I know why I did have the best sleep of my life, I can’t explain it but what I can say, is that being without social media did my mind the world of good!

So much so, that I’m going to do it again this weekend!

So who’s with me?

X Joanne