IRONMAN Ireland, Cork 2020 will not go ahead this year

With the support of Cork County Council IRONMAN Ireland have announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 IRONMAN Ireland, Cork event scheduled to take place in East Cork on June 21st will not go ahead this year. However the date for the 2021 IRONMAN Ireland, Cork has been announced for August 15th 2021.

Cork County Council, while acknowledging the inevitable disappointment felt by many, today stated the decision is the right one in a continually evolving situation across the world.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said,

“This is the only decision that could be made in these unforeseen circumstances. Efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 have meant disruptions and cancellations to sporting events around the world. It is regrettable and disappointing for everyone involved that this event cannot go ahead in East Cork this summer but we can now look forward with anticipation to the 2021 IRONMAN Ireland, Cork race.”

Mr Lucey went on to say,

“There are many positive upcoming developments for East Cork. While work on the Midleton Youghal Greenway is temporarily on pause it will recommence as soon as COVID 19 restrictions are lifted. The 23km long Greenway will bring an important and timely boost to tourism across the County. Youghal and Midleton in particular will benefit. Good for the local economy, increasing tourist spend, supporting existing local businesses and encouraging new enterprise opportunities, it will also be a wonderful recreational resource for local communities. We can also look forward to the roll-out of Phase 2 of the Youghal Eco Boardwalk from Claycastle to Redbarn. Cork County Council has completed the procurement process and selected a contractor to commence works as soon as permitted under national guidelines relating to Covid 19. The existing boardwalk that runs from Front Strand to Claycastle will be extended by 1.1 km from the Claycastle car park as far as the Youghal Quality Hotel at Redbarn and will be another great amenity for the region.”

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Ian Doyle commented,

‘I know many people have worked hard towards this. IRONMAN, Ireland is a hugely important event for Youghal, East Cork and the county generally. People are bound to be disappointed with the news, but it’s great to have the date for next summer to look forward to. For now we can look forward to working together to create an amazing spectacle and unforgettable event for IRONMAN 2021.”

All registered athletes of the 2020 IRONMAN Ireland, Cork triathlon have been contacted and will have their race registration automatically moved to the 2021 race date.

If you have further questions, please contact ireland@ironman.com.