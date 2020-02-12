Junction at Rose Lawn/ Hyde Park with R630 To Get Potholes Filled

An East Cork Cllr says that Cork County Council should make improvement works to the Rose Lawn/ Hyde Park junction with the R630 Whitegate Road, a priority.

Sinn Fein Cllr Danielle Twomey told the February Sitting of the East Cork Municipality “the deteriorating nature of the junction is now at a state of serious health and safety.”

She said, “peppered with potholes, the junction is in a terrible condition and in need of major attention.”

Cork County Council had inspected the area in previous years but decided to “hold fire” until works began on a planned high-quality cycle / pedestrian access route between Midleton and Ballinacurra.

It is understood that the Cork County Council Traffic and Transport Section is to reveal their plans for the route later this year.

Senior Engineer Cork Roads, Dave Clarke, said in the intervening period the potholes will be filled but agreed it was “an area badly in need of attention.”

“It’s an area with no junction definition, a free for all, and badly needs to be done.”