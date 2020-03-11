Killeagh Inch Monday Club Celebrate their Birthday on Tuesday!!

The Killeagh Inch Monday Club was formed in 2006, and on the first night the organisers thought they had a marvellous crowd when approximately 20 people arrived. On Tuesday last they celebrated their fourteenth birthday with well over 60 members present. Invites were sent to nearby clubs including Youghal, Ballintotis and Conna which swelled the numbers even higher and brought a great buzz to the local hall. Delicious food prepared by members and friends was served with hot teas and coffees, and fabulous music was played throughout by Ger Burke and Pat Irwin, bringing some of the more lively members to their feet for a jig or a jive!!

Over the years, the Killeagh Inch Monday Club has gone from strength to strength and, speaking with The East Cork Journal, Helen Kennedy said that it is the success story of the century. “We have a packed activity calendar all year round”, she said “including a three day trip in July/August, several day trips during the year, different shows and lunch outings, helpful and informative talks on various subjects and, of course, we meet once a month for chat and catch-ups”.

It was a great day, very much enjoyed by everyone present and thanks are extended by Finbarr Motherway, Chairman, and active Committee members including Noreen Power, Kathleen Ronan, Olivia O’Rourke, Helen Kennedy and Joan Keniry, to all those who baked the delicious cakes and pastries, tarts and sandwiches; to the helpers who were kept very busy looking after the large crowds; to the musicians; all those who donated raffle prizes and to everyone who helped in any way to make it so successful. Best wishes were then extended to their Secretary, Ann Barry, who is currently recuperating.

Finally, when the East Cork Journal posed the question “why did the Monday Club celebrate their significant birthday on a Tuesday?” the very reasonable reply was that the Members wished to attend Mass together beforehand and, as Mass is not available locally on a Monday, they just changed it to Tuesday!!!!