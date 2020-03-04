Launch Of Glanmire Community College And Ryan’s Supervalu Glanmire, Partnership To Improve Environmental Sustainability

REPRO FREE. 26/02/2020. Pictured are, Kiera Mulcahy, Abbie Marah, Izzy Brennan and Hollie Horan, members of the Green School Committee with the Reusable cups, at the launch of the partnership between Glanmire Community College and Ryans SuperValu Glanmire, to improve Environmental Sustainability in the local community, at Glanmire Community College, Glanmire, Co. Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

REPRO FREE. 26/02/2020. Pictured are, Noel O'Riordan and Louise Oppermann, both Ryan's SuperValu with Millie Quirke, Katie Alsford Rachel Brooks and Denise Laceda, members of the Green School Committee with the Reusable cups, at the launch of the partnership between Glanmire Community College and Ryans SuperValu Glanmire, to improve Environmental Sustainability in the local community, at Glanmire Community College, Glanmire, Co. Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

REPRO FREE. 26/02/2020. Pictured are, Mary Walsh, Cork City Council, Noel O'Riordan, Ryans SuperValu, Antionette Heslin, Sallybrook Tidy Towns, Tom Pittam, Green School Coordinator Galnmire Community College, Louise Oppermann, Ryans SuperValu and Ronan McCarthy, Principal, Galnmire Community College, at the launch of the partnership between Glanmire Community College and Ryans SuperValu Glanmire, to improve Environmental Sustainability in the local community, at Glanmire Community College, Glanmire, Co. Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

REPRO FREE. 26/02/2020. Pictured are, Mary Walsh, Cork City Council, Noel O'Riordan, Ryans SuperValu, Antionette Heslin, Sallybrook Tidy Towns, Weronika Wierzbick, Green School Committee, Tom Pittam, Green School Coordinator Galnmire Community College, Daisy Horan, Green School Committee, Louise Oppermann, Ryans SuperValu and Ronan McCarthy, Principal, Galnmire Community College, at the launch of the partnership between Glanmire Community College and Ryans SuperValu Glanmire, to improve Environmental Sustainability in the local community, at Glanmire Community College, Glanmire, Co. Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

REPRO FREE. 26/02/2020. Pictured speaking is Ronan McCarthy, Principal Glanmire Community College, at the launch of the partnership between Glanmire Community College and Ryans SuperValu Glanmire, to improve Environmental Sustainability in the local community, at Glanmire Community College, Glanmire, Co. Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

REPRO FREE. 26/02/2020. Pictured are members of the Green School Committee, at the launch of the partnership between Glanmire Community College and Ryans SuperValu Glanmire, to improve Environmental Sustainability in the local community, at Glanmire Community College, Glanmire, Co. Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan