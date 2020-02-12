The launch of the first Health & Well Being Community Referral Project in Cork City and County by Lord Mayor Cllr John Sheehan took place in Ballyphehane Togher CDP: it was particularly apt that Dr John was launching this initiative as it’s a programme that links very closely with health professionals and he spoke of the many times in his own practise he prescribes alternatives that aren’t medical but are about connecting - to community or to services, in welcoming this new initiative to the city. He also spoke of Cork as a Healthy City and the role projects like community referral can play in helping to recognise but also mitigate the social determinants of health. So if education, employment, income, safety, housing can impact negatively , they can also be positive outcomes, if individuals get support to access the supports and services they need. Anne Kelly ,Chair of Ballyphehane Togher CDP , opened the launch by recounting her own experience of being supported through bereavement through involvement in the CDP, acknowledging the long tradition the CDP has in supporting these communities. Priscilla Lynch, HSE Health & Well Being, recognised the key role BTCDP has played has in supporting community health initiatives and why it was a good fit for this newest of initiatives: community health referral and also the work the project and newly appointed Link Worker Sinéad have done in creating a strong advisory team. Sinéad Murphy, Link Worker for Community Referral, spoke of the importance of the really skilled and committed advisory group for Community Referral , their really key advice as the project began and the hope that many would now avail of the opportunity to refer individuals for support but mentioning also that individuals can self-refer

REPRO FREE. 04/02/2020. Pictured at the Launch of Health & Well Being Community Referral Programme, is Lord Mayor Cllr John Sheehan with members of the Community Referral advisory group, Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project, UCC, Public Health team members, local GP's, HSE, Cork City Council, Healthy Cities, Community Policing, local TD and City Councillors, at Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project, Lower Friars Walk, Ballyphehane, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan REPRO FREE. 04/02/2020. Pictured are, Stephen Murphy, Social Inclusion Development Officer Cork City Council, Siubhan McCarthy (spelling of Siubhan OK), Coordinator of Cork Lifelong Learning Festival at Cork City Council, Kieran O'Connell, Social Inclusion Development Cork City Council, Sinead Murphy, Link Worker Community Referral, Denis Barrett, Cork UNESCO Learning City Coordinator Cork City Council, Siobhan O'Dowd, BTCDP and Carol Doyle, Cork City PPN, at the Launch of Health & Well Being Community Referral Programme, at Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project, Lower Friars Walk, Ballyphehane, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan REPRO FREE. 04/02/2020. Pictured at the Launch of Health & Well Being Community Referral Programme, is Lord Mayor Cllr John Sheehan with members of the Community Referral advisory group, Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project, UCC, Public Health team members, local GP's, HSE, Cork City Council, Healthy Cities, at Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project, Lower Friars Walk, Ballyphehane, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan REPRO FREE. 04/02/2020. Pictured are, Paudie Lucey, Community Mental Health Services, Cathy Kelly, BTCDP, Siobhan O'Dowd, BTCDP, Yvonne Pennisi, UCC, Priscella Lynch, Head of Service Health & Well Being Cork Kerry Community Health Care, Lord Mayor Cllr John Sheehan, Anne Kelly, Chairperson BTCDP, Colette McSweeney, Assistant Director Public Health Nursing, Sinead Murphy, Link Work Community Fererral, Elanor Moore, HSE, Maeve Carmody, HSE, Denise Cahill, Healthy Cities, at the Launch of Health & Well Being Community Referral Programme, at Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Project, Lower Friars Walk, Ballyphehane, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan