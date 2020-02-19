Mega Bootcamp is back!

Join Fota Fitness & Fota Adventure for a fun and challenging bootcamp.

Saturday April 18th | 10am - 1pm

Come rain or shine, participants over the age of 18 are invited to come and push their fitness levels to their fitness levels to the limit. Mega Bootcamp is suitable for people with a high level of fitness and stamina. Prepare to be put through your paces by The Fota Fitness Team and The Fota Adventure "Drill Sergeants" with a range of fun and energetic team based challenges . Light refreshments will be provided on the day.

Great for friends or colleagues taking place at Fota Island Resort

€27.50pp | To book: fotaisland.ie

Pre-booking is essential and availability is limited

For further information, please contact:

E: fitness@fotaisland.ie