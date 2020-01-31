Midleton CBS Pipped At The Post By Cbc In Harty Cup Semi-Final

CBC turned the tables on Midleton CBS at Pairc Uí Rinn last Saturday afternoon in the semi-final of the Harty Cup with the city side gaining revenge for last year’s final defeat as they just edged this pulsating semi-final with a Jack Calahane goal two minutes from time proving crucial at the finish. Indeed it was the CBC goal scoring threat that proved to be the difference with one in either half.

Daire Burke notching the first after 10 minutes, while the outstanding Jack Cahalane who tallied 1-8, bagged the second two minutes from time. CBC moved into a 0-2 to 0-1 lead courtesy of a ’65 from Cahalane. A decisive moment then in the 10th minute when Burke finished to the net to give CBC a three-points lead. His goal came after a long delivery from James Dwyer to Eoghan Kirby who found Burke.

With full forward Cahalane working his socks all over the field, CBC maintained the upper hand. Midleton CBS, who were finding scores harder to come by mainly due to the dominance of the CBC defence, stayed in touch through John Millerick, James Mulcahy and Noel Cahill – Cahill started at corner forward instead of Izaak Walsh who was carrying an injury.

CBC were 1-5 to 0-5 to the good entering the final 10 minutes of the half. Points from Cahalane and Robbie Cotter were cancelled out by Sean Walsh and Cahill to keep the difference at three points. A free from Cahalane in stoppage left CBC 1-8 to 0-7 in front at the break.

Midleton CBS upped their game considerably in the second half, and despite wayward shooting, (11 second half wides) they set about reducing the gap. Sean Walsh converted a couple of frees and Jack McGann was also on target. With five minutes to go, the sides were deadlocked, 1-10 to 0-13 – CBC having gone without a score for 20 minutes.

It made for a tense finish as Cahalane sent over a free for the lead and when the sliotar fell to him moments later, he had only one thing on his mind. The number 14 zig-zagged through the Midleton CBS defence to register CBC’s second goal and a two-point lead. Cathal Hickey’s third point on the trot reduced the arrears but CBC held on to reach their second final in 12 months.

Scorers for CBC: J Cahalane (1-8, 0-4 frees, 0-1 65), D Burke (1-0), R Cotter (0-2), E Kirby (0-1).

Scorers for Midleton CBS:S Walsh (0-5, 0-4 frees), C Hickey and N Cahill (0-3 each), J Mulcahy and J McGann (0-2 each), J Millerick (0-1).

CBC: E O’ Neill (Blarney); G Reddy (Midleton), S Kingston (Ballinora), E Downey (Glen Rovers); P Cummins (St Colman’s), C Daly (Lismore), G Mulcahy (Glen Rovers); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), E Kidney (Cobh); E Kirby (Blarney), N Hartnett (Douglas, Capt), E O’ Leary (Glen Rovers); R Cotter (Blackrock), J Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), D Burke (Douglas).

Subs: D Cremin (Midleton) for E Kidney (53).

Midleton CBS: B Saunderson (Midleton); J Fitzgerald (Midleton), J Millerick (Fr O’ Neill’s), R Landers (Killeagh); A Quirke (Midleton), C Joyce (Kiltha Óg), E Motherway (St Colman’s); R McCarthy (Killeagh), S Quirke (Midleton, Capt); S Walsh (Carrigtwohill), C Hickey (Lisgoold), J Mulcahy (Carrigtwohill), N Cahill (St Colman’s), J McGann (Kiltha Óg), E Martin (Kiltha Óg).

Subs: I Walsh (Lisgoold) for E Martin (37), J Oke (Carrigtwohill) for S Quirke (60).

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Tipperary).

