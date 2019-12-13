Midleton Red Iron Cross Fit Celebrates 5 Years Strengthening a Community

On Friday last, 29 November, Midleton Cross Fit Gym, Red Iron Cross Fit, celebrated 5 years since opening.

Owner, Sarah Carroll, took a leap of faith back in 2014 when she decided to return home from London, and finally open the doors to her Gym at Unit 12 Park Street Midleton.

A fully qualified Physiotherapist, Sarah established Red Iron Crossfit when the exercise regime was just new to Ireland.

Looking back Sarah said “it was a slow burner at the beginning. It took us a few months to get a cohort of people in, and it has grown steadily over the last years.”

Crossfit is a high intensity functional training programme that has become popular among East Cork fitness enthusiasts.

With over 100 members of varying levels taking part in workouts at the Park Street Unit, there is a general model for everyone which can be adapted to individual needs.

“There is every size, fitness level and age taking part. Everything you do can be scaled or altered to suit.”

“Whether you’ve got an injury you are nursing, or you are new to Crossfit and don’t yet have the skills, you can do an easier version. Everything is designed that you get fitter as you move along” says Sarah Carroll.

Members of the public can sign up to whatever number of sessions they want, with many participants choosing either 3 or 6 sessions a week.

The workouts are led by you by setting your individual goals, and facilitated by fully qualified trainers, Sarah Carroll, Ava Downing, Conor Parks, Pa Daly, and James O’Reagan.

Prices start from as little as €11 per session and monthly memberships begins at just €55.

For further details on Crossfit contact Sarah today on 085 731 7455.