Midleton Restaurant Shows True Community Spirit

While things are in turmoil, and many don’t know when they will be able to leave their homes, see their families or even a simple thing like hugging a friend, this is how businesses from all over east cork have really stepped up to the mark to lend a helping hand to others, and La Trattoria Midleton is a prime example of community spirit right now.

Based on Midleton Main Street the small Italian restaurant prides itself on the quality of the food they make, and have done for years, however, two weeks ago Pasqusle and Linda along with their team decided to push the bar a little further and offer FREE meals to the community on a takeaway basis.

Meals included a generous choice of turkey or roast beef along with potatoes and veg.

Other local volunteers joined in to help the cause, one of which was the East Cork Food Appeal, who also went above and beyond to ensure La Trattoria sumptuous meals made it to homes of people who really needed the help.

On a recent Facebook post on La Trattoria’s business page, it said “The roasts started as just a once-off but due to the massive response we have received we have decided to keep it going a little bit longer. We have been very fortunate to have such generous donations from people and businesses such as East Ferry Free-range chickens, Frank Murphy Butchers, Roche’s Point Farm shop, Joe Hartnett Farm and Martha from Walsh's pharmacy. Along with our own produce we have been serving roughly 200 meals on our dedicated days to the elderly and vulnerable people. It has given us so much satisfaction and happiness to see what one meal can do for someone, especially in these challenging times. The response and positivity have been amazing and we are overwhelmed with the feedback. We have also been very lucky to get such generous offers from people to deliver the food which has been a great help. With all this in mind, we have decided to continue the Roasts for the next fortnight with the following dates Saturday 11th, Wednesday 15th and Saturday 18th. Thank you all for your continued support.

#staysafe #irelandoncall

If nothing else, this pandemic has really proved that community spirit is very much alive and well in the heart of East Cork.