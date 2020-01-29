Midleton Stars Shine in Neptune Stadium

Last Sunday saw the 18th Scion International Taekwon-Do Championships in Neptune Stadium, Cork. This tournament is one of the largest competitions in the country with nearly 600 fighters coming to compete. The Midleton Taekwon-Do Club sent 38 of its own fighters to test themselves against the best and they came away with a magnificent 56 medals, including an incredible 22 gold!

There were groups for all ages and all levels, with one of Midleton’s youngest fighters, Chloe Gibbs, winning gold in the 5 year old sparring section, and her brother Caleb winning silver in the under 11s. The club had plenty other brother-sister success stories, with Aaron & Laura Colbert both winning gold in their divisions, with Jamie and Hazel Hurly winning three medals between them, and with Jordan, Emily, & Carolina O Polo taking home a total of 5 medals, 3 of them gold! Timor and Gleb Udots won three gold medals together, and twin brothers Sean & Aidan O Regan both won twin medals, with Sean taking double bronze and Aidan winning double silver.

Some from the club had entire families fighting with Arek, Michal, & Igor Andrejewski winning medals in the u8s, the u9s, and the u17s divisions. Thomas & Jacob McNamara fought and won medals in the u11 & u13 groups, with their mother Annie winning gold in the adult black belt section. Club Instructor, James Dwyer, and his daughter Sofia, also both fought, with Sofia winning two medals in the u11s and with her dad winning three golds and being presented with the Scion Best Male Competitor Award for the second year in a row.

The club wants to give huge congratulations to all the Midleton fighters, to Sean Fitzgerald who medalled in the u6s, and to Darragh Quilligan and Cuan O Brien who took home medals from the u8s. There was an army of 9 and 10 year olds competing from the Midleton Taekwon-Do Club, with Clodagh Crotty-Glavin, Leon O Connor, Liam Bowes, Billy Mc Carthy, Colin White and Aleks Suvorovas dominating the 9 year old divisions – Colin and Aleks both taking home the gold – and with Adrian Cybulko, Connor Padden, Cathal O Neill, Sebastian Mowinski, and Tim O Driscoll doing their club proud in the under 10s – Tim being the overall winner in his division.

The teenagers and adults did their club just as proud, with Killian Beirne representing his club in the u13s, David Qian fighting for Midleton in the u17s, and Erik Nablik competing in the adult division, winning bronze, silver, and gold between them. Building on this national success, the club intends to go international next, planning a trip to Scotland later this year to represent Ireland at an upcoming European Opens. The Midleton Taekwon-Do Club trains 7 days a week in its full time centre in Market Green Shopping Centre and for more information about the club or about Taekwon-Do in general, check out www.midletontkd.com or find them on Facebook!