New Committee Brings Back Cobh St Patricks Day Celebrations

St Patricks Day celebration will return to Cobh next month, after the famous parade was cancelled for good last year.

In 2019 Cobh abandoned its annual carnival due to lack of interest from the public, a complete lack of volunteer and spiralling costs.

The final straw for the committee who had given years of fantastic service promoting Cobh and the Harbour area, was the lack of entries which dwindled from 58 in 2012 to 26 in 2018.

Since last April around 10 people have worked to bring back the event, which this year has a theme of “Our Green Community”, highlighting the importance of the environment in the community.

Vice-chairperson of the Cobh Patrick’s Day Parade 2020, Louise Murphy said the brief hiatus has focused minds with great support coming from the Cobh community so far.

Ms Murphy said this Patricks Day will be a full day of celebration, “which will be a free, family fun event including competition prizes and will run from 12:00pm – 6:00pm.”

The organisers are encouraging community groups, schools and businesses to get involved in the town’s parade on the 17 March by registering on www.cobhstpatricksday.com.

The 9 member committee say they particularly want local business owners to get their thinking caps on and join this year’s festivities.

There will be 3 cash prizes of €500, €300 and €200 for the best float entry.

Applications for this free event, sponsored by Cobh Credit Union, can be made through the group’s web site up to Tuesday 10 March.

This year’s parade will leave the Cobh Heritage Centre at 1:00pm, where it will proceed to the old town hall.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 11:30am on the Low Road with parking on the Five Foot Way.

All walking entries must assemble at the Deepwater Quay and all vehicle entries on the low Road.

Vehicles must continue up Harbour Hill to avoid congestion.