Phase 3 of Midleton Northern Relief Road One Step Closer

Work on phase 3 of the Midleton Northern Relief Road connecting the R627 Dungourney Road with the R907 Old Youghal Road has moved one step closer to completion.

It has been confirmed by Cork County Council that preliminary plans for the route are to be completed by March.

The plans are required in order to approach the Department of Transport for funding before progressing further.

The preliminary cost for the scheme is estimated to be €13.2 million.

The news comes as Cllrs Susan McCarthy, Fine Gael and Independent, Noel Collins raised the issue at the January Sitting of the Cork County Council Southern Committee.

Cllr McCarthy welcomed the progress in the project, but queried why the scheme is taking so long to complete. Cllr Collins asked for an overall costing for the project, and if the money was there to carry out the works.

John Slattery, Senior Roads Official, said the Council was in talks with agencies which included Íarnrod Eireann and Bórd Gais.

He said there were a number of environmental constraints which Council needed to work around in the design process, such as a Bórd Gas pressure gas main which will have to be incorporated in the overall design.

Responding to Cllr Collins query on capital, Mr Slattery said the Local Authority has “to fight for the funding”, for which an application will be made to the Department of Transport later this year.

County Director of Roads and Transportation, Padraig Barrett, told the Cllrs that he expected the scheme to proceed to detailed design stage in 2021.

He concluded “construction is expected in 2022 subject to funding and subject to Contracts being in place at that stage”.

