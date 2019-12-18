SHARE Annual Christmas Party Celebration

Free Pic No Repro Fee 11 december 2019
SHARE Student Executive members Pictured at the annual SHARE Christmas Party celebration. SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly), the organisation that cares for Cork’s older people in 140 independent living housing units around Cork. To support the SHARE students on their annual ten day Fast and Fundraising campaign, see www.gofundme.com/f/share-annual-christmas-campaign facebook.com/SHARECORK, twitter.com/sharecork and Instagram.com/s.h.a.r.e_cork or use #TimeToSHARE. Visit www.sharecork.org.
Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228
More Info contact Ruth Fuller
Fuller Marketing Ruth Fuller
ruth@fullermarketing.ie 087 981 3176
021 235 5458
021 235 5387
Free Pic No Repro Fee 11 december 2019
SHARE community Residents and SHARE Student Executive members Pictured at the annual SHARE Christmas Party celebration. SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly), the organisation that cares for Cork’s older people in 140 independent living housing units around Cork. To support the SHARE students on their annual ten day Fast and Fundraising campaign, see www.gofundme.com/f/share-annual-christmas-campaign facebook.com/SHARECORK, twitter.com/sharecork and Instagram.com/s.h.a.r.e_cork or use #TimeToSHARE. Visit www.sharecork.org.
Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228
More Info contact Ruth Fuller
Fuller Marketing Ruth Fuller
ruth@fullermarketing.ie 087 981 3176
021 235 5458
021 235 5387
Free Pic No Repro Fee 11 december 2019
Adam O’Brien SHARE Student Executive , Dan Twomey SHARE community and Zara Kiely SHARE Student Executive Pictured at the annual SHARE Christmas Party celebration. SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly), the organisation that cares for Cork’s older people in 140 independent living housing units around Cork. To support the SHARE students on their annual ten day Fast and Fundraising campaign, see www.gofundme.com/f/share-annual-christmas-campaign facebook.com/SHARECORK, twitter.com/sharecork and Instagram.com/s.h.a.r.e_cork or use #TimeToSHARE. Visit www.sharecork.org.
Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228
More Info contact Ruth Fuller
Fuller Marketing Ruth Fuller
ruth@fullermarketing.ie 087 981 3176
021 235 5458
021 235 5387
Free Pic No Repro Fee 11 december 2019
Liam Bugler SHARE Student Executive , Barry Moore SHARE community and Prisha Doddakula SHARE Student Executive , Pictured at the annual SHARE Christmas Party celebration. SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly), the organisation that cares for Cork’s older people in 140 independent living housing units around Cork. To support the SHARE students on their annual ten day Fast and Fundraising campaign, see www.gofundme.com/f/share-annual-christmas-campaign facebook.com/SHARECORK, twitter.com/sharecork and Instagram.com/s.h.a.r.e_cork or use #TimeToSHARE. Visit www.sharecork.org.
Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228
More Info contact Ruth Fuller
Fuller Marketing Ruth Fuller
ruth@fullermarketing.ie 087 981 3176
021 235 5458
021 235 5387
Free Pic No Repro Fee 11 december 2019
Louis McKenna Carroll SHARE Student Executive , Mary Theresa Nolan SHARE community and Ann Keohane SHARE Student Executive , Pictured at the annual SHARE Christmas Party celebration. SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly), the organisation that cares for Cork’s older people in 140 independent living housing units around Cork. To support the SHARE students on their annual ten day Fast and Fundraising campaign, see www.gofundme.com/f/share-annual-christmas-campaign facebook.com/SHARECORK, twitter.com/sharecork and Instagram.com/s.h.a.r.e_cork or use #TimeToSHARE. Visit www.sharecork.org.
Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228
More Info contact Ruth Fuller
Fuller Marketing Ruth Fuller
ruth@fullermarketing.ie 087 981 3176
021 235 5458
021 235 5387
Free Pic No Repro Fee 11 december 2019
Bridget O’Neill, Paddy Hogan, Gerard Sheenan and Mary Greaney from SHARE community, Pictured at the annual SHARE Christmas Party celebration. SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly), the organisation that cares for Cork’s older people in 140 independent living housing units around Cork. To support the SHARE students on their annual ten day Fast and Fundraising campaign, see www.gofundme.com/f/share-annual-christmas-campaign facebook.com/SHARECORK, twitter.com/sharecork and Instagram.com/s.h.a.r.e_cork or use #TimeToSHARE. Visit www.sharecork.org.
Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228
More Info contact Ruth Fuller
Fuller Marketing Ruth Fuller
ruth@fullermarketing.ie 087 981 3176
021 235 5458
021 235 5387
Free Pic No Repro Fee 11 december 2019
Adam O’BrienSHARE Student Executive , Denis O’Neill SHARE community and Isabelle McGreal SHARE Student Executive , Pictured at the annual SHARE Christmas Party celebration. SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly), the organisation that cares for Cork’s older people in 140 independent living housing units around Cork. To support the SHARE students on their annual ten day Fast and Fundraising campaign, see www.gofundme.com/f/share-annual-christmas-campaign facebook.com/SHARECORK, twitter.com/sharecork and Instagram.com/s.h.a.r.e_cork or use #TimeToSHARE. Visit www.sharecork.org.
Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228
More Info contact Ruth Fuller
Fuller Marketing Ruth Fuller
ruth@fullermarketing.ie 087 981 3176
021 235 5458
021 235 5387
Free Pic No Repro Fee 11 december 2019
Adam O’Brien SHARE Student Executive , Mortimer O'Leary SHARE community and Liz Callanan SHARE Student Executive , Pictured at the annual SHARE Christmas Party celebration. SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly), the organisation that cares for Cork’s older people in 140 independent living housing units around Cork. To support the SHARE students on their annual ten day Fast and Fundraising campaign, see www.gofundme.com/f/share-annual-christmas-campaign facebook.com/SHARECORK, twitter.com/sharecork and Instagram.com/s.h.a.r.e_cork or use #TimeToSHARE. Visit www.sharecork.org.
Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228
More Info contact Ruth Fuller
Fuller Marketing Ruth Fuller
ruth@fullermarketing.ie 087 981 3176
021 235 5458
021 235 5387
Free Pic No Repro Fee 11 december 2019
Aine Cogan and James McCarthy Chair SHARE Student Executive ,Pictured at the annual SHARE Christmas Party celebration. SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly), the organisation that cares for Cork’s older people in 140 independent living housing units around Cork. To support the SHARE students on their annual ten day Fast and Fundraising campaign, see www.gofundme.com/f/share-annual-christmas-campaign facebook.com/SHARECORK, twitter.com/sharecork and Instagram.com/s.h.a.r.e_cork or use #TimeToSHARE. Visit www.sharecork.org.
Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228
More Info contact Ruth Fuller
Fuller Marketing Ruth Fuller
ruth@fullermarketing.ie 087 981 3176
021 235 5458
021 235 5387