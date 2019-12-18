SHARE Annual Christmas Party Celebration

Free Pic No Repro Fee 11 december 2019 SHARE Student Executive members Pictured at the annual SHARE Christmas Party celebration. SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly), the organisation that cares for Cork’s older people in 140 independent living housing units around Cork. To support the SHARE students on their annual ten day Fast and Fundraising campaign, see www.gofundme.com/f/share-annual-christmas-campaign facebook.com/SHARECORK, twitter.com/sharecork and Instagram.com/s.h.a.r.e_cork or use #TimeToSHARE. Visit www.sharecork.org. Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228 More Info contact Ruth Fuller Fuller Marketing Ruth Fuller ruth@fullermarketing.ie 087 981 3176 021 235 5458 021 235 5387

Free Pic No Repro Fee 11 december 2019 SHARE community Residents and SHARE Student Executive members Pictured at the annual SHARE Christmas Party celebration. SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly), the organisation that cares for Cork’s older people in 140 independent living housing units around Cork. To support the SHARE students on their annual ten day Fast and Fundraising campaign, see www.gofundme.com/f/share-annual-christmas-campaign facebook.com/SHARECORK, twitter.com/sharecork and Instagram.com/s.h.a.r.e_cork or use #TimeToSHARE. Visit www.sharecork.org. Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228 More Info contact Ruth Fuller Fuller Marketing Ruth Fuller ruth@fullermarketing.ie 087 981 3176 021 235 5458 021 235 5387

Free Pic No Repro Fee 11 december 2019 Adam O’Brien SHARE Student Executive , Dan Twomey SHARE community and Zara Kiely SHARE Student Executive Pictured at the annual SHARE Christmas Party celebration. SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly), the organisation that cares for Cork’s older people in 140 independent living housing units around Cork. To support the SHARE students on their annual ten day Fast and Fundraising campaign, see www.gofundme.com/f/share-annual-christmas-campaign facebook.com/SHARECORK, twitter.com/sharecork and Instagram.com/s.h.a.r.e_cork or use #TimeToSHARE. Visit www.sharecork.org. Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228 More Info contact Ruth Fuller Fuller Marketing Ruth Fuller ruth@fullermarketing.ie 087 981 3176 021 235 5458 021 235 5387

Free Pic No Repro Fee 11 december 2019 Liam Bugler SHARE Student Executive , Barry Moore SHARE community and Prisha Doddakula SHARE Student Executive , Pictured at the annual SHARE Christmas Party celebration. SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly), the organisation that cares for Cork’s older people in 140 independent living housing units around Cork. To support the SHARE students on their annual ten day Fast and Fundraising campaign, see www.gofundme.com/f/share-annual-christmas-campaign facebook.com/SHARECORK, twitter.com/sharecork and Instagram.com/s.h.a.r.e_cork or use #TimeToSHARE. Visit www.sharecork.org. Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228 More Info contact Ruth Fuller Fuller Marketing Ruth Fuller ruth@fullermarketing.ie 087 981 3176 021 235 5458 021 235 5387

Free Pic No Repro Fee 11 december 2019 Louis McKenna Carroll SHARE Student Executive , Mary Theresa Nolan SHARE community and Ann Keohane SHARE Student Executive , Pictured at the annual SHARE Christmas Party celebration. SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly), the organisation that cares for Cork’s older people in 140 independent living housing units around Cork. To support the SHARE students on their annual ten day Fast and Fundraising campaign, see www.gofundme.com/f/share-annual-christmas-campaign facebook.com/SHARECORK, twitter.com/sharecork and Instagram.com/s.h.a.r.e_cork or use #TimeToSHARE. Visit www.sharecork.org. Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228 More Info contact Ruth Fuller Fuller Marketing Ruth Fuller ruth@fullermarketing.ie 087 981 3176 021 235 5458 021 235 5387

Free Pic No Repro Fee 11 december 2019 Bridget O’Neill, Paddy Hogan, Gerard Sheenan and Mary Greaney from SHARE community, Pictured at the annual SHARE Christmas Party celebration. SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly), the organisation that cares for Cork’s older people in 140 independent living housing units around Cork. To support the SHARE students on their annual ten day Fast and Fundraising campaign, see www.gofundme.com/f/share-annual-christmas-campaign facebook.com/SHARECORK, twitter.com/sharecork and Instagram.com/s.h.a.r.e_cork or use #TimeToSHARE. Visit www.sharecork.org. Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228 More Info contact Ruth Fuller Fuller Marketing Ruth Fuller ruth@fullermarketing.ie 087 981 3176 021 235 5458 021 235 5387

Free Pic No Repro Fee 11 december 2019 Adam O’BrienSHARE Student Executive , Denis O’Neill SHARE community and Isabelle McGreal SHARE Student Executive , Pictured at the annual SHARE Christmas Party celebration. SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly), the organisation that cares for Cork’s older people in 140 independent living housing units around Cork. To support the SHARE students on their annual ten day Fast and Fundraising campaign, see www.gofundme.com/f/share-annual-christmas-campaign facebook.com/SHARECORK, twitter.com/sharecork and Instagram.com/s.h.a.r.e_cork or use #TimeToSHARE. Visit www.sharecork.org. Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228 More Info contact Ruth Fuller Fuller Marketing Ruth Fuller ruth@fullermarketing.ie 087 981 3176 021 235 5458 021 235 5387

Free Pic No Repro Fee 11 december 2019 Adam O’Brien SHARE Student Executive , Mortimer O'Leary SHARE community and Liz Callanan SHARE Student Executive , Pictured at the annual SHARE Christmas Party celebration. SHARE (Students Harness Aid for the Relief of the Elderly), the organisation that cares for Cork’s older people in 140 independent living housing units around Cork. To support the SHARE students on their annual ten day Fast and Fundraising campaign, see www.gofundme.com/f/share-annual-christmas-campaign facebook.com/SHARECORK, twitter.com/sharecork and Instagram.com/s.h.a.r.e_cork or use #TimeToSHARE. Visit www.sharecork.org. Pictures Gerard McCarthy 087 8537228 More Info contact Ruth Fuller Fuller Marketing Ruth Fuller ruth@fullermarketing.ie 087 981 3176 021 235 5458 021 235 5387