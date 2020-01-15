St Al’s Carrigtwohill Do East Cork Proud At BT Young Scientist

After months of hard work St Aloysius’s College in Carrigtwohill have come home victorious from the BT Young Scientist and Technology exhibition.

The awards in their 56th year had over 550 projects on show and was attended by 1,100 secondary students who represented this year’s finalists.

Projects on climate change and wellbeing dominated this year’s event with sixty per cent of the 1,125 students whose work was exhibited this year were female.

The Carrigtwohill secondary school had seven projects displayed this year, two of which received recognition from the judging panel.

For the second year in a row, student Aoife Morris won both the Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Science Award and the CISCO student award worth €2,000, for her project on Photoactive water purification: novel materials for global access to clean water.

Emily Fitzgerald-O'Hanlon, Faustyna Long , Emily Fitzgerald O’ Hanlon were highly recommended at the 56th expo for their project entitled Chondrus Crispus Seaweed: Improving On Biodegradable Plastic.

While the school’s teacher Ms Angelina Carew was crowned this year’s BT Educator of Excellence receiving the Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Award 2020.

Other projects from St AL’s Carrigtwohill showcased at this year’s Science event were:

Amy Morrissey and Anna Ring

Project Title: Investigating The Varying Effects of Magnets On Ant Behaviour

Zoe Whelan and Maeve McCarthy

Project Title: The Psychological Effects of Performance Monitoring, Using Gps Tracking, On GAA Players .

Ava Dowdall, Leanna Bell and Chloe McIntyre

Project Title: Using Artificial Membranes To Create An Optimum Microfiber Filtration System for Your Washing Machine

April Devlin, Ciara Meany and Clodagh Murphy

Project Title: To Optimise The Sol Gel Procedure As A Preventative Measure for Rusting of Metals.

Aisling Sexton, Kellie Montgomery and Zara smith

Project Title: Morality: A Mixed Methods Behavioral Analysis of Adolescents Perception of Morality

Teachers who attended the Dublin event were Angelina Carew and Ryan Gallagher