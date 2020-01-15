Stop Sign For Midleton Estate Ruled Out As Waste Of Money

A request for a safety sign to be installed at the exit point to a busy Midleton housing estate has been rejected, as it would represent a waste of Council funds.

Cllr Danielle Twomey brought the campaign for a Stop Sign at the exit of Avoncore Estate onto the spine road of Elm Grove, to the East Cork Municipality last Monday.

The Sinn Fein Cllr, who is representing residents in the estate, told the January Sitting of the Borough that, while there are road markings present, the motoring public don’t seem to read them because they are pulling out onto the road. She said “there is going to be an accident there some day.”

Independent Cllr Noel Collins who backed Cllr Twomey’s Motion, said “for the safety and protection of human life in this accident prone area the proposed safety measure is a must.”

Fianna Fail Cllr James O’Connor said “the provision of a stop sign is not too much to ask for the pedestrian safety of the residents.”

Despite receiving the backing of a number of her colleagues, Senior Engineer Cork Roads Dave Clarke said the estate already possessed the legal requirement of safety measures for developments of its kind.

He said “the estate’s Road markings are very evident. It’s a cul-de-sac, and it’s not a high speed road. If people are ignoring the stop lines they are going to ignore the stop sign.”

