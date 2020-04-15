Submission Date for Feedback on Midleton Flood Relief Scheme Extended

Cork County Council, working together with the Office of Public Works (OPW), is developing a Flood Relief Scheme for Midleton. Due to the Covid-19 emergency and to ensure that all interested parties have a reasonable opportunity to make their opinions heard, the period for feedback on the scheme has been extended to Monday, April 20th.

On March 7th, Cork County Council hosted a Public Participation Day at Midleton Park Hotel at which a number of potential options were presented to an audience of over 200 people. The event served as an opportunity for local people to meet representatives from the scheme, ask questions and provide feedback on the scheme options displayed.

Cork County Council, along with the OPW and ARUP Engineering provided an update on progress to date, while outlining the present-day flood extent and the next steps required in progressing the scheme.

For further information, visit the project website www.midletonfrs.ie