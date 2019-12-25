‘Tackling’ Christmas Festivities with Youghal Rugby Club Minis

On Sunday last Youghal Rugby Club was invaded with enthusiastic Minis, who are members in the 6-12 year age group, as they arrived to enjoy Christmas treats, chocs and juices, meet their buddies and dance to the fab music of DJ Conor O’Keeffe. The young girls and boys were not shy about taking to the floor, with many of them using up a lot of their energy before the Big Man in Red with the White Beard arrived to a series of Ho! Ho! Ho! This put a halt to their shenanigans for just a minute or two, and then Santa was surrounded by the young kids, all of whom wanted to make sure he got their Christmas order correct!

In the meantime, the parents and siblings, grans and grandads, neighbours and friends all enjoyed socialising together in the warm, spacious Clubhouse on a cold Sunday afternoon.

The Party was a great success and huge thanks were extended by the organising committee to all who contributed to a fantastic afternoon - particularly Santa himself and the brilliant DJ.

Well done all.