On the 100th anniversary of the capture and surrender of Carrigtwohill’s RIC Barracks by a band of IRA volunteers, was commemorated by a significate gathering which began at 10:30 PM, 3rd January by the village and neighbouring communities at the precise location of the former barracks, organised Carrigtwohill & District Historical Society to mark this immensely important event, which, is accepted by many the commencement of the War of Independence.

The evening was launched by the raising of the Tricolour by Jim Barry, with the assistance Michael Cummins, to be left in position for the weekend.

Jim continued as our Master of Ceremony who advised the gathered audience a brief outline of the events of that night 100 years ago, explaining how the successful taking of Carrigtwohill RIC station marked a significant step up in military activities in the Irish War of Independence. The opening shots in the battle were fired at 11 that night from the three windows directly over the shop of Catherine Murphy across the road (now Farm Fresh).

This was followed by the unveiled of our temporary commemorative panel by John O’Mahony (former PRO) who had conducted extensive research surrounding the activities of that day; documenting his finds on a DVD our society had compiled, still available to purchase @ €10. This temporary panel shall remain in position until the erection of a permanent plaque the weekend of the 13th/15th March; a special weekend of commemorative events celebrating the War of Independence in East Cork now is the process of being finalised, kindly sponsored by Cork County Council Commemorations Committee.

To conclude the official ceremony, at precisely 11 o’clock, marking the exact moment the battle began, came the humorous pre-recorded song, “Bobbies of Carrig”, sung by our treasurer Michael Cummins including for effect the sound of gunfire throughout. Then an impromptu and most beautiful performance of “Amhrán na bhFiann” was sung by Michael Cummins, Marie FitzGerald, and John O’Mahony. It was not long before many of the attendees also joined in.

Many comments of complement were received for this very successful event.

We adjourned to Jim Cooney’s Guilder’s bar, where, with his kind permission John O’Mahony’s DVD was played for many who had not seen it.

