This Midleton Fashion Extravaganza Is Not To Be Missed

Several celebrities will be among a team of amateur models taking part in a Charity Fashion Show this April at the Midleton Park hotel.

The 2020 Jigsaw Fashion Show, which takes place on Friday 24 April at the East Cork venue, will have Mark Fanta O’Sullivan as MC, along with stylist and TV personality, Carol Byrne.

The Community Fashion Show and Glam Expo will include clothes from many East Cork Fashion Houses.

Cork All-Ireland winning ladies footballer, Orlagh Farmer and the 2019 Cork Rose, Stephanie Murphy will lead the parade of fashion, showing a variety of men’s and ladies casual, sport and evening attire.

The large community event is hoped to generate as much money as possible for the child and young adult mental health service Jigsaw.

The charity aims to advance the mental health of young people aged between 12 and 25 through advocacy, strengthening community response and early intervention.

Organiser, Paddy Murray, says the fashion expo is a unique blending of a night of entertainment, community service and mental health awareness.

“It’s time to stop people talking about what they’d like to do, and now we’re saying you have an opportunity to come and support mental health awareness.”

“Let’s start the discussion. Let’s bring it out in the open and start some fundraising for it.”

Students of Midleton based Studio D will open the show with an exceptional performance based on the work by Jigsaw.

Paddy explains “the start routine is quite sombre, highlighting the struggles of that age group. As the music progresses, it shows that there is a way out of it. That you can get back to enjoying yourself and away from the doom and gloom or the pressures.”

The Fashion Extravaganza will showcase the day to day fashion which people wear while promoting the best which East Cork has to offer.

There will be a €100 Fashion voucher for the best-dressed man with a Therapy voucher for the best dressed woman in the audience on the night.

Tickets are on sale for just €20 and can be purchased by calling Paddy on 087-2608414 or through the fashion shows social media pages Facebook and Instagram, Jigsaw Cork Fashion Show.